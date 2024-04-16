Home > Small Changes > Home Get Rid of and Prevent German Cockroaches in Your Home With These Methods Luckily, there are a number of methods to make sure you get German cockroaches out of your home, keep them away, and give you peace of mind. By Kori Williams Apr. 16 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Our home should be our refuge. A safe space where we can get all our needs met and more. It's completely understandable that you'd want to snuggle up in your own space without any disturbances. But unfortunately, some unwanted guests could also want to check out your place.

Article continues below advertisement

If you have noticed some roach-like creatures crawling all over your home, you may have German cockroaches. They are oval-shaped with a tan to dark brown body. They typically have two stripes on their backs with six legs and are less than an inch long. If you're wondering how to get rid of German cockroaches overnight, we don't have the best news. But there are some ways to get them out of your house fairly quickly.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

How do I get rid of german cockroaches overnight?

Unfortunately, Proof Pest Control says that because German cockroaches can become resistant to pesticides and reproduce quickly, you won't be able to get rid of them overnight. In fact, it might take two to three weeks for you to do so completely. That doesn't mean the task is impossible, but you need to be thorough. If you have an infestation, you should consult with an exterminator, or your building's superintendent. But in the meantime, here are the steps you'll want to follow.

Clean your house.

Proof Pest Control says one of the easiest ways to begin tackling your roach problem is by cleaning out your cabinets. These are places where the bugs can find crumbs to munch on. Although they will eat almost anything, they do prefer sugary or starchy options. To be safe, you should check all the places you store food.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, check warm and damp places in your home since German cockroaches tend to spend time in these areas. This could be your kitchen, bathroom, basement, and even certain appliances like your dishwasher. With no food to sustain them and no safe places to hide, the cockroaches will need to scurry elsewhere for more resources.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Check for cracks leading into your home.

When you check around your home, look out for cracks in the walls or any other place cockroaches can hide or get into the house. If you see anything like this, it could help you understand the gravity of the situation and you can fill these openings as needed. Although what material you use to fill in these spaces depends on what works best for you and your home, here are some options: Caulk and a caulking gun

Epoxy

Joint compound

Mix cement

Steel wool.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Set up bait traps.

Since German cockroaches can build up immunity to pesticides, traps are a simple yet effective way to literally catch them in the act. Angi (formerly Angie's List) states that traps are an affordable and reliable option. Place a few of them in places roaches can enter your home, or have seen them. Some popular options are gel bait traps and sticky traps. The roaches walk onto them and get stuck. Then you can throw them out and replace them as needed. There are also more advanced traps that attract the bugs inside a chamber so you don't have to see them.

Keep your trash covered.

Pestline Pest Control points out that German cockroaches are attracted to our trash. To help avoid this, keep a lid on your trash cans and compost bins at all times and make sure you're using a bin with no cracks or leaks. The same goes for any food storage — make sure all food is sealed tightly, and that your pantries are crumb-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Block the drains into your home.