People Are Talking About “Ozempic Personality” — But Is It Real? A report details the complaints users have about their mental health during treatment. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 20 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: David Trinks/Unsplash

Ozempic made a big impression when it came onto the scene as a weight loss drug in the 2020s. And while plenty of people have used it (both openly and in secret) since then, it seems like the drug's effects have been largely good. That's because many people report being able to quiet the "food noise" that kept them from losing weight once they started taking Ozempic, allowing them to get their diet and weight under control while also bringing down their blood sugar numbers.

Article continues below advertisement

But, the medication hasn't been without its drawbacks. Many people have talked about the well-known symptoms of the drug that has been widely known as Ozempic face, which gives some users the appearance of having sunken cheeks. However, a report now says there may be another major side effect for users, and it's one that you can't really see, since it's more of a mood change. So, what is Ozempic personality? And who is most likely to experience the phenomenon? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Sweet Life/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ozempic personality?

The Washington Post shared a report in April 2026, discussing the rising number of people who had reported experiencing something called Ozempic personality. That's the mood changes that some GLP-1 users say they are experiencing with long-term use of the medication, which they say has caused them to experience dulled emotions. Some doctors call this effect "flattening," which is when you don't get the same excitement or joy from things as you used to.

Does Ozempic affect mood?

According to Healthline, it's true that GLP-1 users can experience mood changes as a result of prolonged use of the medication. Some users have reported a variety of mood changes outside of the "flattening" response, including an increase in anxiety and depression. Meanwhile the publication says that others have reported feeling suicidal ideation while taking the medication. But, experts say this may have less to do with the medication itself, and more about how good of a job it's doing.

Article continues below advertisement

Some patients have reported a kind of emotional flattening while on GLP-1 drugs. Online, the phenomenon has taken on a name — anhedonia — and, more colloquially, “Ozempic personality.”https://t.co/qARM0mCPlq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 16, 2026

That's because Ozempic changes a person's relationship with food. And for those who used food as a coping mechanism, no longer having that positive response when it comes to eating something can make you feel like you're losing some of the joy in your life. However, not everyone agrees with this idea, and some experts who spoke to the publication said that their patients reported being more active and happier once they started taking Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

According to the medication website, there are a few different side effects that people may experience when taking the drug, and that includes: Nausea

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

Constipation

Vomiting While most people say that they've encountered digestive related side effects when taking the medication, the manufacturer says you should speak with your doctor if you're experiencing unpleasant side effects, or if you have questions about what you're experiencing while taking Ozempic.