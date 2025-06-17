What Is "Gas Station Heroin" and Why Are Health Officials Sounding the Alarm? The substance has been blamed for a cluster of illnesses. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 17 2025, 8:57 a.m. ET Source: Mehluli Hikwa/Unsplash

Have you ever gone into a gas station to pay, and noticed all of the brightly colored bottles of dietary supplements stacked by the register? They usually offer some promises to help you stay awake, or else to give you the extra energy you need to make it through the day. According to health officials, these substances, which are made using a chemical called tianeptine, are behind a cluster of illnesses, which have earned the bottles a nefarious name: Gas station heroin.

What is gas station heroin? And why is it still legal to buy at rest stops and gas stations across the U.S.? Keep reading to find out what health experts are saying, including what could happen to you if you decide to try the substances.

What is gas station heroin?

Gas station heroin is the nickname for the dietary supplements made using tianeptine. Health officials, like the ones who work at the New Jersey Department of Health, are sounding the alarm over the substance. In a health alert, the New Jersey officials told residents to avoid the products, saying that they could produce opioid-like effects.

The agency says that the product is even marketed as an alternative to opioids, and that it typically comes along with a list of claims, stating that users can experience everything from improved brain function to reduced anxiety symptoms.

There has been a recent uptick in exposure of unregulated #tianeptine products, often referred to as "gas station heroin", which has brought renewed attention to the atypical tricyclic antidepressant. Daniel Lasoff, MD at #UCSDHealth explains why ⬇️ https://t.co/FsCIMdCOK6 — UC San Diego Health (@UCSDHealth) February 5, 2024

What are the side effects of tianeptine?

Much like the drugs it mimics, tianeptine can have harmful side effects. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they include symptoms ranging from high blood pressure to neurological issues, and include but aren't limited to: Drowsiness

Confusion

Nausea/vomiting

Heart problems

Agitation

Coma

And more...

Where can you find tianeptine products?

While used as an antidepressant in some countries, tianeptine has not received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As such, the FDA is warning residents to avoid using products containing the substance. The agency has shared a list of items to be on the lookout for on its website, and FDA officials are updating it as they learn more about it. Some of those products include Super Chill Products (a distributor of Neptune's Fix).

The FDA says that the company has issued a recall of the products, even though it hasn't issued a public statement to customers about its reason for pulling the items from shelves. Tianeptine is also found in Tianaa, Pegasus, and TD Red products. Additionally, the FDA warns customers that tianeptine can be found elsewhere. Despite the nickname of gas station heroin, these dietary supplements are also typically sold in vape shops and through online retailers as well.