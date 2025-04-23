Despite What You May Have Heard on TikTok, "Cortisol Poisoning" Is Not a Real Diagnosis Consult with your personal primary care doctor, not an influencer. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 23 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

The devastating effects of elevated levels of cortisol in one's body are felt by countless burnt-out individuals without proper access to mental health care, which has invariably given rise to social media hacks and a constant barrage of misinformation. For example, many social media users are misdiagnosing themselves with Cushing's Syndrome based mostly on a bloated face.

To better understand the scope of how a flood of cortisol in your body can affect you, and to clarify the veracity of terms like "cortisol poisoning" and "adrenal fatigue," Green Matters referred to the expertise of various reputable medical professionals and respected healthcare organizations. Keep reading to learn about how excess cortisol may present medically, as well as what you should know about this hormone.

What is cortisol poisoning?

Although companies like Hormone University may perpetuate the use of the term "cortisol poisoning" with resources and products to sell you, the term is not an actual medical diagnosis utilized by healthcare professionals. "I've never actually heard the term 'cortisol poisoning' before," Alon Torres, PA-C, a Florida-based physician assistant, told Green Matters exclusively. "No, I wouldn't use that as an official diagnosis."

Furthermore, while referring to the medical classification system containing codes for diseases and other medical concerns, Torres said there is no dedicated ICD 10 code for the term "cortisol poisoning." "I'm familiar with high cortisol levels or excess cortisol, which is referred to as hypercorticolism. That can be from a few different things, including stress, certain foods, and certain medical conditions.

@drtyna Let’s talk about cortisol—your body’s primary stress hormone. In small doses, it’s essential for energy, recovery, and managing inflammation. But when it’s chronically elevated (think constant stress, poor sleep, or imbalanced living), it can wreak havoc on your health. High cortisol can lead to muscle breakdown, stubborn belly fat, blood sugar imbalances, a weakened immune system, and even disrupt your hormones. If you’re struggling with energy, weight management, or feeling off, your cortisol might be out of whack. The good news? Strength training, quality sleep, a nutrient-packed diet, and stress-reducing practices like deep breathing can help balance cortisol and improve your resilience. Your health is interconnected—let’s keep cortisol working for you, not against you. ♬ original sound - Dr. Tyna Moore

"One medical condition would be Cushing's Syndrome," Torres explained. "One of the common or 'textbook' presenting symptoms with that is a 'moon face,' which some people refer to as a cortisol face. A fair number of patients have concerns about using Prednisone because of the potential to have their 'face blow up' or that they'll gain weight."

Signs of high cortisol in women:

High cortisol levels may present in women in the form of excessive hair growth, according to the Cleveland Clinic. As the Benenden Hospital website explains, some symptoms of high cortisol levels in women include weight gain, sleeping problems, a disruption to hormones, as well as depression and a weakened immune system. Though it is important to note, there is much overlap in these symptoms irrespective of gender.

As it turns out, influencers on social media have complicated the exploration of symptoms of excess cortisol in women's bodies. In some instances, non-medical terms are once again passed off as legitimate, while gender-based accusations and other unverified claims abound. As Ann Kearns, M.D., Ph.D., writes on the Mayo Clinic website, "adrenal fatigue" is not an official medical diagnosis. Yet, women are marketed products and services to address "adrenal fatigue" throughout social media.