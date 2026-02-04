Celine Dion Shares a Rare Health Update About Her Condition She shared her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 4 2026, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Singer Celine Dion may be best known for her ballads like "My Heart Will Go On," cementing her place in history as one of the most impressive singers of a generation. However, health battles have sidelined her career in recent years, prompting her to briefly take a step back from performing as she deals with a rare neurological condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome. She shared her diagnosis in 2022, when she had to cancel several planned performances on very short notice for fans.

In the years that followed she has spoken openly about the condition, both detailing what her exact experience is as well as raising awareness about the unknown illness that only one in a million people will ever be diagnosed with. However, since the singer is so beloved, people are always looking for a more recent health update from Celine Dion, to make sure that she's managing her symptoms and getting the care she needs. Here's everything we know about how her health is doing.



Fans question Celine Dion's health as viral video from 2024 gains traction.

If you've checked in on Celine Dion's health via her TikTok account, you may not even realize that the singer is still struggling with Stiff Person Syndrome. That's because she's smiling and looking healthy in many of her videos, even cracking jokes about how her children convinced her to begin making content for the social media platform in the first place. However, if you haven't taken the time to check for yourself, you may be one of the many people who are worried about the singer.

That's because a clip from her 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion is going viral. In it, the singer can be seen laying on a bed while having convulsions, as tears stream down her face. The footage is real, raw, and incredibly heartbreaking to watch. However, it looks like this footage predates Dion's most recent updates, which have been full of laughter and good news. On Thanksgiving 2025, she shared a video with her followers, reminding them to "slow down" and give thanks.

@celinedion May the 2026 year bring peace to your heart, light to your path, and space to dream. Happy New Year, from me to you. -Celine xx… ♬ original sound - Celine Dion

Then on New Year's Eve, she shared another video, full of the same sentiment. Once again, Dion looked poised and there was no physical evidence that she was struggling against the tremors and shakes that were so evident in the documentary clip that alarmed so many. This serves as a good sign for fans who have been worried about the singer, especially as she continues to make more public and public-facing appearances, like her growing collection of TikTok posts.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?