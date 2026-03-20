Cannabis Entrepreneur Who Worked With 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, and Tony Greenhand Is Now Selling Flowers Jason Draizin built cannabis projects tied to TV, music, and comedy. Now he’s bringing that same marketing mindset to the flower industry. By Green Matters Published March 20 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Jason Draizin

MarijuanaDoctors.com CEO Jason Draizin spent more than a decade building connections across music, television, and comedy that helped push cannabis into mainstream pop culture. Now the self-made entrepreneur — who recently purchased Blooms USA — says those same instincts are coming with him to the flower industry.

Article continues below advertisement

"One of my proudest moments in cannabis was the segment we did on 2 Chainz's show Most Expensivest on VICE," Draizin said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10. "We put together a gold cannabis necklace worth over $100K with Tony Greenhand, the greatest roller in the world.”

Draizin's ties to VICE didn't end there. He says a cannabis strain was named after him in connection with Bong Appétit, the network's cannabis cooking show. "The strain was called Lemon Draiz, which was developed by DNA Genetics," Draizin explained. "Not a lot of people can say they have a cannabis strain named after them."

Article continues below advertisement

Behind much of Draizin's celebrity access was Mike Heller of Talent Resources, the marketing firm known for producing the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party and managing campaigns for clients like the Kardashians and Mariah Carey. Draizin says Heller and Jeff Beecher helped organize the Snoop Dogg and Jeff Ross comedy roasts he sponsored during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Draizin says Blooms USA is about to get the same treatment. "Everything I did in cannabis, the celebrity partnerships, the content, the marketing, I'm bringing all of it to flowers," Draizin said. "This industry has never seen anyone come at it like this."