Spring Cleaning Made Easy: Simple Steps for a Cleaner, Greener Home Remember, a positive mindset is half the battle won! By Sarah Walsh Published March 27 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: UpSplash It's time to clean

As spring arrives, the urge to refresh your space becomes irresistible. Throw open those windows and let in the fresh air. By making a few eco-friendly choices, you can turn spring cleaning into a refreshing renewal for both your home and the environment. With simple strategies, you can declutter, clean, and organize with a clear conscience.

Set the mood and grab your gear.

Source: MEGA A woman declutters the closet.

Before diving in, create an atmosphere that'll energize you. Put on some upbeat tunes and gather your eco-friendly cleaning supplies. Stock up on microfiber cloths, natural cleaning solutions, and a sturdy garbage bag for sorting. Remember, a positive mindset is half the battle won!

Divide and conquer.

Start with one room and focus on it entirely before moving to the next. This approach prevents you from feeling overwhelmed and ensures thorough cleaning. Begin with areas that need the most attention, like the kitchen or bathroom. In each room, follow a top-to-bottom method. Dust ceiling fans and light fixtures first, then work your way down to surfaces, furniture, and finally, the floors. This prevents re-dirtying cleaned areas and saves time.

Say goodbye to harsh chemicals.

Ditch harsh chemicals and opt for natural alternatives. A mixture of vinegar and water works wonders on most surfaces. Baking soda is excellent for scrubbing tough stains. These options are not only eco-friendly but also safer for your family and pets. Don't forget to tackle often-overlooked areas like baseboards, air vents, and under furniture. A quick vacuum or wipe-down of these spots can significantly improve air quality and overall cleanliness.

Declutter with a purpose.

As you clean, sort items into three categories: keep, donate, and recycle. Be ruthless with your decisions – if you haven't used something in a year, it's probably time to let it go. For clothes, try the hanger trick: turn all hangers backward and only return them to the correct position after wearing an item. After a few months, you'll clearly see what you actually use.

Once you've decluttered, focus on organizing what remains. Use clear containers to store similar items together. Label everything clearly to maintain order long-term. If you can, consider investing in multi-functional furniture with built-in storage to maximize space.