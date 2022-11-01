World Vegan Day Deals and Offerings to Keep You Satiated, Sustainably

One of our favorite holidays, World Vegan Day, is celebrated globally on Nov. 1, 2022. And what's more — the holiday gets an entire month, with World Vegan Month lasting the entirety of November.

That said, there are a number of brands and companies getting in on the celebrations, by offering World Vegan Day and month deals. Everything is high quality and guilt-free, making it even more economically feasible to eliminate animal products from your lifestyle.