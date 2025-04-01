Here's What You Can Do With Old Bananas — That's Not Banana Bread Americans throw away 5 billion bananas every year. By Anna Quintana Published April 1 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Waste not, want not. According to The Chicago Tribune, Americans throw away 5 billion bananas every year — and that's just one food item in the U.S. food supply that goes unsold or uneaten.

That is just not acceptable. Instead of tossing out that overripe banana, there are plenty of things you can do or make with the yellow fruit besides throwing it in the garbage bin. And no, we are not talking about banana bread.

Freeze old bananas to make breakfast smoothies.

TikTok user @theloriconway shared her hack for old bananas — smoothies. Lori recommended peeling your old bananas, throwing them in a Ziploc (or reusable storage bag), and popping them into the freezer until it is time to make your favorite smoothie. You can also use those frozen bananas to make ice cream.

Make some banana fritters, Jamaican style.

All you need for this banana fritters recipe is brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, sugar, vanilla extract, flour, and, of course, old bananas. "I used your recipe yesterday. It was so good; my kids and grandkids love it," one person commented, before another added, "I made these one time, and they were so good."

Rub those old bananas peels on your face to exfoliate your skin.

Here is one hack for your old bananas that is said to help with your skin care. Bananas are rich in antioxidants, which fight free radicals — just don't expect banana peels to mimic the effects of Botox. Another user suggested, "I boil the banana skin and strain it and drink it for sleeping better."

You can make brownies, muffins, and cakes with your old bananas.

There are recipes galore on TikTok that feature old or ripe bananas, including Banana Oat Blondies, banana muffins, and banana bars. There are also plenty of recipes for banana milk that require old bananas.

Dehydrate your old banana peels to use in gardening.