Our Favorite Vegans Eats From the 2022 Plant-Based Food Expo

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Green Matters took to the 2022 North American Plant-Based World Expo, which took place at New York City's iconic Javits Center. Prepared to try all of the latest and newest innovations in vegan food, I came incredibly hungry, and left — er, rolled — out on the brink of a food coma.

There were so many awesome things to try at the expo, including everything from plant-based shrimp to vegan charcuterie.