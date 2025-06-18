Three Flavors of Cheerios Are Being Discontinued — Is Your Favorite on the List? Avid fans of the cereal flavors are disgruntled about the decision. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 18 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Cheerios

Not even pesticides in their morning bowl of cereal or a class-action lawsuit could dissuade the rabid base of Cheerios fanatics from continuing to consume the cereal. Yet, after news of three Cheerios flavors being discontinued hit social media, we may actually see long-time Cheerios supporters boycotting the brand. Cheerios fans around the U.S. are wondering: Why has General Mills decided to discontinue three fan-favorite flavors, and are they being replaced with other, new flavors?

We understand you might be shocked that your favorite cereal may soon be discontinued and unavailable for purchase through traditional means. Let's explore the details, then, of the flavors that are being removed from shelves, whether General Mills has given any reason for the odd decision, and which flavors fans will have to learn to love in the wake of this news.

Source: freestocks/Unsplash

Which Cheerios flavors are being discontinued?

"Of the three, It baffles me the most that Cheerios would discontinue the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios," writes Instagram influencer Kayla Simonsen, who seemed to break the news. "It semi doesn’t surprise me about the Mini’s, due to OG HN being so popular; leaving the Minis to have to compete. As for the medley crunch, it’s way better than the Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley they have out." Consumers, of course, rightfully have strong opinions when their favorite cereal flavors go missing.

Fan frustration aside, a representative for the brand confirmed the discontinuation to TODAY, citing "new innovations" that have been added in 2025, including the reintroduction of Frosted Lemon Cheerios for the summer season. "The representative pointed out that there are some new offerings — specifically, the Cheerios Protein line, available in Cinnamon, Strawberry, and Cookies and Creme," according to TODAY.

"I loved the minis[.] RIP!!" commented Instagram user Cereal Life. This appears to be a frequently commented sentiment, as consumers seemed to love the Honey Nut Cheerios Minis. Many other users, however, mentioned that the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios sounded like a delicious flavor they would have liked to try — had they even known the flavor existed. The lack of awareness of certain discontinued flavors perhaps speaks to General Mills' failure to market them.