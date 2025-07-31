TikTok Is Shining a Spotlight on ARFID, An Eating Disorder You’re Probably Unaware Of

Going to parties or social events is something I avoided for a long time. I always hated feeling anxious being around food and having people ask me why I’m not eating and if I would just try something. It got so bad that I started making up excuses whenever we had to go somewhere just so I could get out of it. Last year, we went to a party and they had a crepe station. I decided to be brave and try one. I had no pressure from anyone and no one was insisting I try it. When I felt ready, I went by myself and ordered it on my own. I finally felt in control and it felt so powerful. I ordered a plain crepe with Nutella on the side. Combining foods is so hard because it can become very overwhelming with different smells, flavors, textures, the way a food looks and even the temperature of the food. Having the Nutella on the side allows me to have control over the amount I add and what I feel comfortable with. The more I get comfortable with something, the less anxiety I have and I can add more of if I choose. I found that I do like crepes with Nutella, but only certain types. These particular crepes were really good, the best crepes that I have tried in the last year. Fast forward to a year later, we went to another party recently, and it was the same catering company @chefguycohen. I already knew I liked them before, so I decided that this time I would try it with Nutella and strawberries, but in the crepe. It was overwhelming because there were many textures going on, and I also couldn’t see inside the crepe to know what exactly I was biting into. For me it feels like eating with a blindfold, which can be scary especially when you’re not sure if you can trust it. I’m glad I tried it, even though it’s not something I would order again. I prefer eating a crepe with only Nutella, and I also like strawberries with Nutella. This way I can see exactly what I’m eating and it feels more safe and I feel more in control. Do you feel more anxious when you eat things without being able to see what’s exactly in it? #fyp #nutella