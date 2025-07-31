TikTok Is Shining a Spotlight on ARFID, An Eating Disorder You’re Probably Unaware Of
It's more than just picky eating.
Published July 31 2025, 5:31 p.m. ET
We’ve all heard about eating conditions, some more serious than others, that affect what and how often people eat. There are picky eaters, who simply avoid a few foods because they don’t like them. Then there are conditions like bulimia, an eating disorder where someone might eat freely but then purge through vomiting, excessive exercise, or periods of fasting, all out of fear of gaining weight.
And then there’s Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID.
The term has been making the rounds on TikTok thanks to Ms. Hannah Lee (@myarfidlife), who lives with the condition and uses her platform to show what life with ARFID really looks like. It’s not as straightforward as picky eating, and it’s not driven by body image concerns like bulimia is. But with Hannah’s content gaining serious traction, she has over 640,000 followers, it’s sparked a growing interest in what ARFID actually is and how it shows up, especially in kids. Let’s unpack it.
What is the ARFID eating disorder?
ARFID is an eating condition that causes a person to limit how much, and what types, of food they eat, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Basically, they’re either avoidant of certain foods or restrictive in their overall diet. It has nothing to do with how someone feels about their body or weight, and it’s not just about not liking certain foods, like with picky eating.
Instead, ARFID is more about a person being extremely selective with food due to deeper reasons. They might not have any interest in eating at all, or they might fear that eating could lead to choking or somehow harm their body. In other cases, they may have strong negative reactions to food based on its texture, color, taste, or even smell.
So, while ARFID and picky eating may sound similar, ARFID is actually a clinical eating disorder. It's more about a person not being able to eat certain foods, rather than simply choosing not to. Some people with ARFID genuinely fear that certain foods will make them sick, cause them to choke, or lead to vomiting, so they avoid them altogether, and sometimes even anything that reminds them of those foods.
In some cases, ARFID can also lead to the development of specific eating habits or rituals, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can even affect a person’s social life, making them hesitant to attend events where others might notice their eating behaviors.
Since ARFID is still a relatively new diagnosis as it was added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), which was published in 2022, there’s still a lot to learn about it. But according to KidsHealth, it’s believed that ARFID can be triggered by things like fear, anxiety, genetics, or a traumatic event like choking.
What are the symptoms of ARFID in kids?
ARFID can show up in kids (and adults, too) in a few different ways. Some may be extremely selective eaters who have strong negative reactions to certain qualities of food, like color, texture, or smell. Others might show little to no interest in eating at all, as if they’re never hungry.
And then there are those who are genuinely fearful of eating, often because they worry it will cause them pain, make them choke, or lead to illness.
Other signs to watch for include significant weight loss or a lack of healthy growth (which can usually be tracked through regular checkups), as well as nutritional deficiencies (which can be spotted with bloodwork through a primary care doctor). A child with ARFID might also avoid meals entirely or show no interest in food, beyond just saying, “I don’t like it,” and opt for an alternative snack or meal.
If a parent suspects their child could be dealing with ARFID, it’s worth getting them checked out. When left untreated, it can lead to serious health issues like dehydration, dizziness, and even weakened bones, according to KidsHealth.