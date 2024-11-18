Home > Climate Action > Environmental Leaders EVPassport Partners With Daly Seven to Expand EV Charging in the Hospitality Industry "We’re proud to support Daly Seven in this critical era of technological advancement." By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 18 2024, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: WN-Agency

EVPassport, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has announced a strategic partnership with Daly Seven, a prominent hospitality owner and operator. This partnership will introduce EV charging stations across Daly Seven's portfolio of 42 properties spanning North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, significantly increasing EVPassport’s footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

“More hotel guests are driving electric vehicles today than ever before and looking for hotels that provide a seamless, reliable charging experience,” said Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and CEO of EVPassport.

A Seamless Charging Solution for Hospitality

Daly Seven, recognized as a trusted operator by major brands such as Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, will leverage EVPassport’s cutting-edge infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform. The platform combines innovative hardware, exclusive cloud-based software, and a connected infrastructure to deliver a reliable and user-friendly charging experience.

Through this partnership, Daly Seven will enhance its guest services by providing a seamless charging experience while benefiting from improved operational efficiency, increased ancillary revenue, and a stronger commitment to sustainability.

"Through our enterprise partnership with Daly Seven, hotels can deliver a superior EV charging experience that drives guest satisfaction and engagement, operational efficiency, and ancillary income opportunities while furthering sustainability,” Shahidi added. “We’re proud to support Daly Seven in this critical era of technological advancement.”

Driving Sustainability and Guest Experience

With the rise of eco-conscious travelers, providing EV charging has become essential in the hospitality industry. Joe Daly, CEO of Daly Seven, emphasized the importance of this innovation:

“Today’s environmentally conscious travelers expect hotels to provide sustainable options, such as convenient EV charging. EVPassport’s trusted charging solutions empower our hotel properties to reaffirm their commitment to providing a premier guest experience through delivering a convenient, reliable charging experience to guests. Together with EVPassport, we are proud to drive innovation and advance sustainability across the hospitality space, ensuring better outcomes for guests and hotels alike.”

Boosting Business Through EV Charging

A study by MIT researchers underscores the economic impact of EV charging stations. Businesses within 300 feet of a charger typically see increased sales, translating into hundreds of dollars in additional annual revenue. This partnership between EVPassport and Daly Seven highlights a forward-thinking approach to blending innovation, sustainability, and economic benefits in the hospitality sector.