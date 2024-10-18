Home > Big Impact > Business Hooman Shahidi Speaks at Toronto Global Forum 2024 Focusing on Sustainable Infrastructure "Let’s not forget the power of purpose and the derivative of innovation diplomacy." By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 18 2024, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: WN-Agency

Hooman Shahidi, CEO and co-founder of EVPassport, a leading EV charging network, made a notable appearance at the 2024 Toronto Global Forum. The event, which is part of the International Economic Forum of the Americas, gathers global business leaders, policymakers, and thinkers to discuss critical issues affecting the global economy.

Shahidi, a recognized leader in climate technology and energy transition, participated in discussions focused on sustainable infrastructure and the role of technology in shaping the future of energy.

The Toronto Global Forum, hosted by the International Forum of Americas (IEFA), is renowned for addressing key challenges in sectors such as finance, energy, and technology while fostering collaboration between governments and industry leaders. Shahidi’s participation in the forum underscores his position as an innovator in the EV sector. Under Shahidi’s helm, EVPassport has rapidly transformed into North America’s most reliable and accessible EV charging network, sprawling across 35 states and three countries.

During the forum, Shahidi shared the founding story of EVPassport, and insights on the critical need for advancing EV infrastructure to meet growing demand, highlighting how EVPassport’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) program is reshaping the way electric vehicle charging solutions are integrated. His remarks stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering sustainable energy solutions, emphasizing that collaboration is critical to driving the next wave of climate technology innovation.

Shahidi’s speaking session aligned with the theme of this year’s forum: "Scaling for a Sustainable Future," reflecting his mission to drive the global transition towards cleaner energy and support economic resilience. Through platforms like the Toronto Global Forum, Shahidi continues to influence key conversations that are shaping the future of electric mobility, technology integration, and sustainable urban development.