Netflix’s New Documentary ‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari’ Focuses on Telling Survivors' Stories

In Netflix’s new documentary ‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari,’ survivors tell their stories from the day of the tragic New Zealand volcano eruption. Hearing others’ first-hand accounts of a situation that most only see in movies can be pretty enthralling for viewers.

This emotional film is so captivating that it’s currently on Netflix’s top 10 movies list for the U.S. Keep reading to learn more about this new documentary and whether or not you want to watch it yourself.