An ICE Immigration Raid at a Hyundai Plant in Georgia Captured 300 South Koreans South Korea's president vowed “all-out necessary measures” to support the detainees. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 8 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Associated Press/YouTube

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been making the news throughout 2025, as raids around the U.S. have kept countless communities on edge. From the so-called Alligator Alcatraz in Florida to other detention centers around the country, ICE agents have been corralling immigrants in mass quantities. The latest immigration raid occurred at a unique location in the state of Georgia, prompting many to wonder what will befall some 300 South Korean detainees.

Article continues below advertisement

Why were 300 South Korean nationals detained by ICE agents, and where did the agents target these immigrants? What has the South Korean government said to this point about the fate of the 300 detained South Koreans? We answer these questions, and more, below. Continue reading to learn more about the latest ICE raids in Georgia and what may come next for the 300 South Korean detainees.

Article continues below advertisement

A South Korean immigration raid occurred in Georgia.

As CNN reports, hundreds of officials spanning multiple U.S. agencies arrived at a Hyundai manufacturing plant with a search warrant targeting just four people. What ended up happening, however, was the arrest and detainment of more than 450 people, including more than 300 South Koreans. "The high-stakes raid followed a weeks-long investigation and marked the largest sweep yet in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown at US worksites," according to the CNN report.

@msnbc About 300 mostly South Korean nationals were detained Thursday when officials from HSI, ICE and other federal agencies raided a construction site in Georgia, where the South Korean companies Hyundai and LG Energy Solution are jointly building a battery plant next to their manufacturing facility for electric vehicles. The South Korean government said Monday that it was arranging for hundreds of its nationals to leave the United States voluntarily as the detentions have drawn outrage in South Korea. #trump #immigration #deportation #southkorea ♬ original sound - MSNBC

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s unclear what kind of visas the Korean nationals working at the plant had," the CNN report explains. "Some of the 475 detained entered the U.S. illegally, according to Steven Schrank, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge, while others had overstayed their visas. Others were in here under the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which allows workers to travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days, and had subsequently been prohibited from working."

Hyundai, it should be noted, is headquartered in South Korea, according to the Hyundai website. The stakes are high for the global car brand and the South Korean government following the detainment of the 300-plus Korean nationals. Speaking of, how has the South Korean government responded in the wake of this ICE immigration raid?

Article continues below advertisement

@cnn South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed “all-out necessary measures” to support the more than 300 Korean nationals ICE detained at a manufacturing plant in Georgia on Thursday. CNN’s Mike Valerio breaks down how the country plans to respond. #CNN #News #ICE #SouthKorea ♬ original sound - CNN

South Korea response to ICE raid:

As stated in the CNN TikTok above, "South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed 'all-out necessary measures' to support the more than 300 Korean nationals ICE detained." Furthermore, per CNN, the South Korean detainees are on a unique, perhaps first-of-its-kind chartered flight back to South Korea.

Article continues below advertisement

“The government will ensure that all necessary measures are effectively implemented to achieve both the swift release of our detained citizens and the stable implementation of the investment projects,” South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said, per the report. "Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Hyun left Seoul Monday evening local time for Washington, DC, as Seoul works to bring back the nationals as soon as possible 'by voluntary departure,' the ministry spokesperson’s office said."

The arrest of more than 300 South Korean nationals by ICE has caused anger in Seoul and may harm a burgeoning economic relationship with the U.S. ally.https://t.co/y39IEKeByI — TIME (@TIME) September 7, 2025