The Klamath River Restoration Project Is Working to Remove Dams and Help Local Tribes

One specific thing the Tribe is hoping to accomplish is installing beaver dam analogs, KTVL’s News 10 reported. Dam analogs are man-made systems meant to function like a dam created by beavers, as per Anabranch Solutions.

These analogs will help capture sediment and allow vegetation to grow again. Other benefits are better water quality, cooler water temperatures, and more habitat materials

Despite all of the great benefits that could result from the water restoration project, not everyone was enthusiastic about it.