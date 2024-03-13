Home > Big Impact Here Are Three All-Natural Methods To Say Goodbye to Flying Termites in Your Home Flying termites can cause more harm than you may realize if you don't deal with them ASAP. Luckily, there are a few simple ways to do so. By Kori Williams Mar. 13 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Not many people say they love flying bugs, but when those bugs are termites, they don't win any popularity contests. Not only can termites feed on and damage your home's foundation, but once they find a safe place in your house, they can start a huge infestation.

If you notice these bugs in your home or just want to take some preventative measures to avoid the entire issue, you are in luck. Here are a few all-natural ways to get rid of flying termites and keep them out of your house.

How do you get rid of flying termites?

Luckily, there are a few methods to get rid of flying termites with materials that are either inexpensive or easy to find. For one, Midway Pest Management says you can use orange oil or boric acid to eliminate these bugs. Both are lethal to termites since they don't like a compound in the citrus scent, and the acid will burn them.

To use the orange oil, put it into a spray bottle and spray any termites you see and anywhere you think the bugs have been in your home. For the boric acid, sprinkle it wherever you think the termites have been, including directly into any soil you think they have been in. You could use boric acid to create a barrier around your home and entrances. Keep the acid away from any kids, pets, or plants.

Positive Pest Management says you can use white vinegar to create an anti-termite spray. To make it, you just need to squeeze juice from two lemons into a cup, then mix in half a cup of white vinegar. Put this into a spray bottle and shake it up to mix it.

Where do flying termites hide in the house?

Flying termites don't necessarily hide in your house, but there are some clear signs they may be there. For one, Planet Natural says that these bugs are attracted to light. You may find them in light fixtures and by windows and doors. Sometimes, you may also find their clear wings with black veins left behind after they have been shed.

To prevent flying termites from settling in your home, there are a number of precautions you can take. Midway Pest Management says that homeowners can purchase rubber mulch at any hardware store to keep flying termites away.

