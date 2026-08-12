Waste Is a Design Problem -- These Brands Have Figured That Out By Green Matters Staff Updated Aug. 12 2026, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Solar Solar Panels

Most waste starts on a drawing board, not on a landfill. The materials chosen for a product, the way it's packaged, the assumptions baked into how long it will last, and what happens when it stops working — these are all decisions made long before a consumer ever opens a box. And for most of the history of consumer goods, those decisions were made without waste as a primary variable.

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That's changing. A growing number of brands are treating waste not as an externality but as a design flaw, and one that can be engineered out from the start.

Starting from Zero

Source: The Earthing Co. Starting From Zero

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The cleanest version of this argument is a brand that never had to unlearn anything. The Earthling Co. built its hair and body care line around a single constraint from day one: no plastic. That decision cascaded into everything else. Formulas are concentrated and plant-powered, which means no watering down to fill a larger bottle, and no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, talc, or microplastics that are standard in conventional personal care. Less product volume means less packaging — biodegradable cartons and low-waste pouches instead of the single-use plastic that dominates drugstore shelves.

HoneyCare operates with a similar logic in a category that rarely gets this treatment. Conventional cat litters are made from clay and silica, which are heavy, resource-intensive to extract, and stubbornly resistant to responsible disposal. HoneyCare's plant-based litters swap that foundation entirely, harnessing cassava, tofu, and tea for natural odor control and quick-clumping properties without the environmental baggage.

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The same principle extends into the home. The Futon Shop has been building furniture without petrochemical foams since 1976, long before sustainability was a selling point. "Inspired by the simplicity of Japanese design and 50 years of craftsmanship, we create furniture for healthier homes and intentional living," says founder Suzanne Diamond. Offering organic mattresses, solid wood frames, and handcrafted futons made from nature's finest materials, it's a farm-to-furniture vision that is intentional about what goes inside a piece of furniture.

Retrofitting for Better

Not every brand gets to start from scratch. Some inherit facilities, supply chains, and processes built before sustainability was part of the conversation. What matters, increasingly, is what they do next. Fresh Roasted Coffee's answer was its 84,000-square-foot facility in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, now running on 100% solar. The solar array powers everything — roasters, packing lines, HVAC, lighting — and generates enough excess energy to feed back into the local grid, supporting neighboring homes and businesses.

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There's a quieter version of this same instinct: restraint. Levels Nutrition builds its whey protein products around as few ingredients as possible. It's not a flashy sustainability story, but simpler formulas mean simpler supply chains. In a category that trends toward elaborate stacks and proprietary blends, minimalism is its own form of discipline.

The Most Sustainable Product Is One That Already Exists

Beyond how things are made, there's the question of what happens when a product is written off as trash too soon, declared waste before it's actually worn out. Team PRP built its entire model around this premise. The automotive aftermarket generates enormous volumes of displaced parts that are still functional but treated as waste simply because the infrastructure to recover and redistribute them is fragmented. Team PRP's network connects salvage yards, parts suppliers, and buyers across the U.S., giving auto parts a second life rather than a landfill destination. It's a supply chain argument as much as an environmental one.

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“What surprises most people is how coordinated this industry has become. We’ve taken what was once a fragmented network of recyclers and built a system that can move parts nationally with speed and consistency,” says Jarret Hann, executive director and president of Team PRP

Sometimes the most radical act of reduction is removing a system that shouldn't exist in the first place. Single-serve plastic bottles are petroleum products, and the waste they generate is staggering — yet a family of five could be spending up to $7,911 a year on them without a second thought. All Filters' case is simple: a countertop filtration system delivers the same water at $0.05 to $0.26 per gallon, with none of the plastic. "When bottled water approaches $2 per bottle, you're no longer talking about convenience," says Shu Saito, AllFilters founder. "You're talking about a recurring household expense that can quietly add up to thousands of dollars a year."

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Closing the Loop on Materials

Source: JOLYN Recycled Foreverever® line

Some brands are reaching further back into the waste stream and pulling materials forward. JOLYN looked at the global surplus of discarded plastic bottles and saw a fabric. Their Recycled Foreverever® line is made with 51% fiber from recycled water bottles, engineered specifically for competitive swimming and water sports.

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For their surf line, JOLYN uses SeaFlex and SurfTec fabrics made from ECONYL® — a 100% regenerated nylon recovered from discarded fishing nets, carpet flooring, and industrial plastic waste. Unlike conventional recycled materials that degrade with each cycle, ECONYL® can be regenerated infinitely without losing quality. It's a genuinely circular material, not a one-time detour through the recycling bin.

“Not only are our suits made of recycled materials, but they’re built to last through years of serious training," says Mondy Herndon, JOLYN's CEO. "Durability is sustainability. We make sure our entire process holds up to the same standard, from the factory floor to the shipping box."

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Earth Rated applies the same closed-loop thinking to one of the least glamorous single-use products on the market: dog waste bags. Their bags are made with a majority of post-consumer recycled plastic, and it turns out that's actually the smarter environmental choice. Compostable bags only break down under specific industrial composting conditions, and most facilities won't accept dog waste, meaning they end up in a landfill anyway. Recycled plastic sidesteps that problem entirely.

The Common Thread

None of this is being sold as a feature. It's built into the architecture of the products themselves: the materials sourced, the energy used, the lifespan assumed, the end-of-life planned for.