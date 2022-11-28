Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts on Big Island, Resulting in an Island-Wide Ashfall Advisory

Mauna Loa's eruption on Sunday, Nov. 27 is forcing residents of Hawaii's Big Island to stay inside, due to poor air quality. Mauna Loa's 2022 eruption is the volcano's first since 1984. And even though island communities evidently are not being threatened by lava flow, the air quality has suffered greatly from significant amounts of ashfall.

This could put people with respiratory illnesses, crops, and animals in serious danger.