Scientists Just Hatched Healthy Chicks From a Fully Artificial Egg Inside Colossal Biosciences' 40-year breakthrough — and the giant lost species first in line to benefit. By Green Matters Staff Published May 19 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Colossal Biosciences

For roughly 500 million years, the egg has been one of nature's most elegant inventions — a self-contained life-support system, perfectly tuned, requiring no upgrades. Now, humans have built one of their own.

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Colossal Biosciences, the Dallas-based de-extinction company already working to revive the woolly mammoth and the bluebuck, announced this week that it has successfully hatched live, healthy chicks from a completely artificial egg — a first-of-its-kind device that supports bird development from early embryo all the way to hatching, no biological shell required. The breakthrough has been quietly chased since the 1980s, when early shell-less culture systems demanded floods of pure oxygen that damaged developing embryos and made the technology impossible to scale. Colossal's team cracked it by engineering a lattice shell wrapped in a bioengineered silicone-based membrane that breathes exactly like a real eggshell — at ordinary room-air oxygen levels. The result is largely transparent, meaning scientists can, for the first time, actually watch a bird build itself in real time.

Source: Colossal Biosciences

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But here's what makes this story bigger than one clever invention: the artificial egg is the missing piece in Colossal's most ambitious project yet — the resurrection of the South Island Giant Moa, a towering 500-pound flightless bird that vanished from New Zealand roughly 600 years ago. Moa eggs were approximately 80 times the volume of a chicken egg and eight times the volume of an emu egg, meaning no living bird on Earth is large enough to incubate one. Without a surrogate, the moa's recovered genome was essentially a blueprint with nowhere to build. The artificial egg changes that — and crucially, it's size-scalable, meaning future versions can be made larger than any creature nature has ever produced.

“Every new scalable system for de-extinction is ultimately a biology problem wrapped in an engineering problem. The artificial egg is a perfect example, said Ben Lamm, CEO and Co-Founder at Colossal Biosciences. “Restoring species like the South Island Giant Moa isn’t just about reconstructing ancient genomes and editing PGCs — it requires building an entirely new incubation system where no surrogate exists and scales in ways that ordinary biology simply doesn’t. At Colossal, we didn’t just replicate the egg; we re-engineered it from first principles to create something more scalable and controllable. This is what multidisciplinary science makes possible — bringing together biology, materials science, and engineering to solve one of nature’s most elegant systems. It’s a major milestone for Colossal and a foundational technology for our de-extinction toolkit.”

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Source: Colossal Biosciences

The implications stretch well beyond the moa. Nearly 3 billion birds have vanished from North America alone since 1970, and one in eight bird species worldwide is now threatened with extinction. The artificial egg gives conservationists tools they've never had — a way to rescue compromised embryos, hatch endangered species too rare or fragile to breed in captivity, and finally put decades of biobanked genetic material to use. "The genome is the blueprint, but without a place to build, it's meaningless," said Professor Andrew Pask, Colossal's Chief Biology Officer. "The artificial egg gives us that platform — species-agnostic, size-scalable, and completely independent of a surrogate."