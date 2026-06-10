The Best of Both Worlds: How The Pets Table's Mixed Plan Delivers Fresh and Air-Dried Dog Food in One Each meal is designed to support key areas of your dog’s health. By Green Matters Staff Published June 10 2026, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: The Pets Table

If you’ve ever watched your dog sniff their bowl, look up at you, and walk away, you’re not the only one. Even the most food-motivated pups can get bored, picky, or just plain uninterested when mealtime feels repetitive. When updating your dog’s food, do you go all-in on fresh food for quality, or stick with something more convenient for practicality? For a long time, it felt like you had to pick a side.

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The Pets Table’s Mixed Plan is built to make mealtimes easier. It combines Fresh and Air-Dried meals into one subscription, for a feeding approach that adapts to real life, your dog’s preferences, and your schedule.

The Dog Food Dilemma: Choosing Between Fresh, Human-Grade Meals and Convenient Air-Dried Options

When it comes to feeding your dog, the options have never been better or more overwhelming. The Pets Table’s Fresh, human-grade meals promise quality and taste, while Air-Dried options offer convenience without sacrificing nutrition. So, how do you choose the right fit for your dog and your routine?

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Fresh Food: The Gold Standard

Fresh dog food is made with high-quality ingredients, is gently cooked, and is designed to deliver nutrition in a way that feels closer to what you’d serve on your own plate. For many dogs, that means better taste, excitement at mealtime, and visible improvements in functions like vision and coat health.

However, fresh food can come with a few hurdles, most notably its higher price point. It’s the kind of option you want to commit to, but not always one that fits seamlessly into everyday life.

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Air-Dried Food: Convenience Meets Nutrition

Alternatively, air-dried recipes offer a different kind of appeal. They’re minimally processed, shelf-stable, and incredibly easy to serve. They don’t require fridge space, prep, or stress. What makes Air-Dried food stand out is that it still prioritizes quality. Using lower-temperature methods helps maintain nutrients and flavor without relying on artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Compared to many Fresh options, it’s often more budget-friendly, making it a practical choice for long-term feeding. Discover how easy it can be to combine Fresh and Air-Dried meals with The Pet's Table.

Why Pet Parents Love the Mixed Plan: The Benefits of Combining Fresh and Air-Dried Dog Food in One Flexible Routine

Pet parents are always looking for ways to make mealtime better without adding more complexity to their day. The Mixed Plan stands out for its thoughtful balance of quality, convenience, and flexibility. Here’s why so many dog owners are making the switch and sticking with it.

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Variety That Keeps Tails Wagging

Many pups get bored eating the same thing day after day, even if it’s high-quality. The Mixed Plan solves that by bringing different textures and flavors into the bowl, helping keep mealtime exciting.

Switching between Fresh and Air-Dried meals adds just enough change to keep your dog interested without disrupting their routine. It’s especially helpful for picky eaters who tend to lose enthusiasm quickly. After all, 85% of customers' dogs prefer The Pets Table to their previous dog food!

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Balanced Nutrition Without Compromise

Variety is great, but only if it still delivers the nutrition your dog needs. That’s where the Mixed Plan really stands out. Both the Fresh and Air-Dried options are formulated to be complete and balanced for all life stages, so you’re not sacrificing quality when you switch between them.

Each meal is designed to support key areas of your dog’s health, from digestion and immune function to skin and coat condition, and according to a recent customer survey, 79% of dogs see health improvements within the first month. Plus, with recipes made in the USA and developed alongside a Board Certified Vet Nutritionist®, there’s an added layer of confidence behind every bowl.

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Source: The Pets Table

Budget-Friendly Flexibility

Feeding your dog high-quality food is important, but it also has to be sustainable. One of the biggest advantages of the Mixed Plan is how it helps balance cost without lowering standards. Because Air-Dried meals are up to 40% more affordable than Fresh options, incorporating both into your routine can make premium nutrition more accessible long-term. You’re not forced into an all-or-nothing decision.

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Perfect for Every Type of Dog (and Owner): How the Mixed Plan Adapts to Different Needs, Preferences, and Lifestyles

Every dog is different, and so is every pet parent’s routine. The Mixed Plan is designed to accommodate a wide range of needs, making it a practical option regardless of your dog’s preferences or your day-to-day lifestyle. For dogs with food sensitivities, finding the right diet can feel like trial and error. The Pets Table makes it easier by offering recipes with alternative proteins like salmon or pork, which can be helpful for dogs that don’t respond well to common options like beef or poultry. Additionally, the Pets Table includes grain-free and grain-inclusive recipes for sensitive or picky pups.

Having both Fresh and Air-Dried options also gives you more control. You can adjust how you feed based on what works best for your dog, while still sticking to options designed with ingredient quality and simplicity in mind. Explore flexible feeding options designed to match your dog’s needs and your lifestyle.

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FAQ

Will Switching Between Fresh and Air-Dried Upset My Dog’s Stomach? Because both formats are part of the same overall plan, they’re designed to complement each other. That said, if your dog is new to The Pets Table, it’s always a good idea to transition gradually over several days, just like you would with any new food. Once your dog is adjusted, most can switch between fresh and air-dried meals without issue. Is the Mixed Plan More Expensive Than Choosing Just One Option? Many pet parents find the Mixed Plan helps balance costs more effectively. Since Air-Dried meals are typically more affordable than Fresh, combining the two can lower the overall price compared to an all-fresh plan. It’s a flexible way to prioritize high-quality nutrition while staying within a long-term budget that works for you.

A Smarter, More Flexible Feeding Routine That Brings Together Fresh Quality and Everyday Convenience for You and Your Dog