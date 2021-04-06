What Are Solar Flares and Are They Dangerous?

According to NASA, not really. Solar flares might disrupt some things on Earth, and they have been known to shift signal transmissions from satellites in the upper atmosphere, but those things have not yet proven destructive. Solar flares do ramp up into something called a solar maximum every 11-year solar cycle, but even at their maximum strength, no recorded flares have ever been large enough to reach the planet. And they certainly aren’t capable of destroying the Earth in a conventional sense.