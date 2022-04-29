UHU, Weldbond, Gorilla Glue and Elmer's Are All Vegan — What About Super Glue?

The rise of eco-conscious entrepreneurship has brought about a wide range of products that beat their traditional, decades-old counterparts.

Ecover, a brand offering bio-degradable toilet cleaners, fabric softeners, and the like, first entered the Belgian markets in the 1970s — slowly transforming into a multinational giant championing products that help you decrease your environmental footprint. Can all household goods be replaced with a vegan alternative?

What about Super Glue?