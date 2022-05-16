Derecho Slams South Dakota, Creating Mass Destruction

Although the U.S. is just one country, different regions experience very different types of weather. While Upstate New York winters are filled with squalls and snow storms, Florida is more susceptible to hurricanes and other types of tropical storms. And likewise, midwestern states, such as South Dakota, experience certain types of weather like derechos, which are also sometimes known as haboobs.

In fact, a recent derecho in South Dakota has wreaked havoc statewide — and in neighboring states.