A Beached Whale off the Oregon Coast Has Been Euthanized After Being Caught in Fishing Net "It's a very sad, tragic situation." By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 18 2025, 5:09 p.m. ET

If humpback whales go silent and their extinction is forthcoming, entire ecosystems would be shattered. Despite the most heroic and noble efforts of conservationists and whale welfare advocates, humpback whales continue to be placed in perilous situations when they become entangled in fishing nets. Such was the case of a young humpback whale that became beached after getting tangled and caught in a fishing net off the Oregon coast. Rescue efforts proved futile, and the whale was euthanized.

Consider this a trigger warning for an absolutely heartbreaking story of an entirely preventable death of a majestic ocean animal. Below, we explore the circumstances that led to a young, beached humpback whale's untimely death and the failed attempts to rescue the animal. Continue reading to learn all about the young humpback whale whose demise came due to a fishing net off the Oregon coast.

A beached humpback whale was euthanized off the Oregon coast.

According to a tragic report on the Oregon Public Broadcasting website, rescue efforts from multiple organizations and volunteers spanning two days ultimately proved futile, as a young humpback whale was euthanized north of Yachats, Ore., located off the Oregon coast. The young humpback whale — whose sex has been reported as a female, but has also been disputed to be a male — first became stranded on Saturday near San Marine State Park.

"The whale appeared to be caught in a fishing net, which had tangled around its fins and mouth. Volunteers stayed with the whale all through the night, trying to get water to the animal during low tide," according to the Oregon Public Broadcasting report. "By Sunday morning, Oregon State Police arrived and cleared the scene. As of 10 a.m., the whale lay in about a foot of water and was visibly distressed."

A beached whale in Yachats, Oregon, could be euthanized Monday after recent rescue efforts failed. https://t.co/jBvGEudPNJ pic.twitter.com/mffjldUcDq — KOIN News (@KOINNews) November 17, 2025

According to a joint post on Monday by the Discovering Depoe Bay, Oregon, and Whale Research Eco Excursions Facebook pages, fluids and vitamins were given to the beached whale on Nov. 16 in an attempt to provide the whale sufficient energy to move. It was theorized that the young humpback whale was either still a calf or being nursed by her mother at the time she became tangled in the net and beached.

“It’s a very sad, tragic situation,” Lisa Ballance from the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University said. “There’s no way to spin this positively. I know the general public is heartbroken. It’s hard to watch, hard to experience." Indeed, in a profanity-laced Tweet, one heartbroken individual claimed that "Government/Wildlife officials didn't even respond to this news until 9 a.m. Sunday. When they showed up, they pushed away ALL the citizens who were trying to assist."

Heartbreaking news… 💔



UPDATE: On the stranded humpback whale on the Oregon coast, dubbed “ Hope”. Now confirmed, that Hope is actually a male.



“I was told they’ll probably euthanize the whale today as it did not self rescue. The Oregonian just posted it is confirmed that… pic.twitter.com/QUGvcKjzA2 — ORCA (@OceanicRescue) November 17, 2025