Trump’s Plan To Reorganize the U.S. Forest Service Draws Criticism and Ire People worry that this will put the country's parks at risk. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 13 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and his administration are once again under fire. This time, it's because of a planned reorganization of the U.S. Forest Service, which some say will create chaos in the country's national parks. According to Trump's plans, the U.S. Forest Service's headquarters will be moved from its current location, which will involve the consolidation of dozens of research facilities. The reorganization would also see the service's leadership altered as well, with Trump appointees at the helm.

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Some advocates are also raising concerns about what this could mean for the other jobs that the U.S. Forest Service oversees, which include fighting wildfires. If you're unfamiliar, climate change has caused a spike in wildfires across the country, creating deadly circumstances that destroy homes, forever alter communities, and cost lives. You can keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the planned reorganization of the U.S. Forest Service.

Source: Joshua Tsu/Unsplash

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Trump plans to reorganize the U.S. Forest Service.

According to The Guardian, the Trump administration would like to move the headquarters of the U.S. Forest Service — which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — from Washington, D.C. to the state of Utah. The regional offices will be shuttered as a result of this move, and 57 of the existing research facilities will be closed and consolidated into a single Colorado base. Then, Trump would appoint 15 state directors to run the operation instead of the existing team.

Critics of this move say that Trump's administration is politicizing the department, once again going after federal workers like Trump did when he first took office for his second term and had Elon Musk come in and lay off thousands of employees, including an attempt to fire 3,400 new employees in 2025, who were all reinstated when the courts got involved. Now, the union is calling Trump's latest plan "illegal," according to The Guardian, and blasting him for trying to run employees away.

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Citing the decision to force many rural workers to relocate to an urban center that could be states away, all while not guaranteeing that there will be long-term prospects there for them, as the administration continues to slim down the federal government and its role in the U.S.

🧵Here are the FACTS on the U.S. Forest Service Reorganization



There’s a lot of lies spreading on X about the Forest Service’s reorganization. Let’s cut through the noise with the straight facts. This is about making the USFS more effective at its mission, nothing more, nothing… https://t.co/uHlICv6cNq — Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden (@DepSecVaden) April 9, 2026

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What does the U.S. Forest Service do?

If you're unsure of what the U.S. Forest Service does, you may be surprised to learn that this is the agency that is tasked with the management of the country's 193 million acres of public lands, including national forests. Additionally, the agency works at conserving these lands, preserving the integrity of these vast natural spaces to ensure their longevity. But that's not all, the U.S. Forest Service is also responsible for making sure that these spaces have clean and quality water.