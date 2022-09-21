Nearly 16,000 Pounds of Trash Are Currently on Mars, Thanks to Humans

Cagri Kilic, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics at West Virginia University’s Navigation Laboratory, studies different methods of tracking rovers on Mars and the moon.

When the rover discovered a piece of a thermal blanket from a jetpack on Mars in June, the story went viral, leaving people all over the world astounded. Then in August, NASA confirmed that its Perseverance Mars Rover discovered another piece of trash Mars — this time, a clump of tangled netting.