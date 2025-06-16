Gummy Summer Starts Now — Chill Out with Mellow Fellow They’ve made something for every kind of moment. By Green Matters Staff Published June 16 2025, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: Mellow Fellow

Whether you're poolside, party-bound, or just keeping it low-key, this might be the summer to grab a gummy and see where the day takes you.

Mellow Fellow, a pharmacist-founded cannabinoid brand, has carved out its own lane with thoughtfully crafted blends that balance flavor, feeling, and function. Whether you're chasing a light lift or looking to take the edge off, the goal is simple — clarity, calm, and connection without going overboard.

Take the Live Resin Edibles — Mamey Mango Coconut. Each juicy bite blends creamy coconut with mamey and mango, delivering a smooth tropical note backed by 10mg Delta 9 THC and 10mg CBD. The live resin adds depth to the experience, keeping things full but refined — a mellow buzz with a bit of polish.

Mamey, a fruit with notes of sweet potato and honey, adds a familiar richness to the tropical blend. When layered with mango and coconut, the flavor turns slightly nostalgic, like a beachside dessert you forgot you loved. And if tropical isn’t your thing, it’s just one of five unique flavors in the collection — each with its own twist.

The experience goes beyond flavor. These gummies are precisely dosed and third-party tested, making them reliable from first bite to last. Whether you’re new to THC or know exactly what you like, Mellow Fellow makes it easy to find your lane.

Looking for something more subtle? The Elevate Blend Gummies —Tropic Medley are non-psychoactive, formulated with CBD, CBC, CBDv, and CBG. These vegan chews offer a light, mood-lifting clarity that doesn’t pull focus. They were designed by a pharmacist, but they don’t feel clinical — just clean, smooth, and surprisingly bright.

Jamie W., a verified buyer, puts it this way: "These are wonderful and live up to their name. Will be ordering again."

The Tropic Medley flavor lands soft and fruit-forward, with no lingering hempy bite or artificial aftertaste. Just a clean chew and an even cleaner vibe. As more people cut back on alcohol and look for gentler ways to unwind, edibles have found their moment. They're portable, discreet, easy to dose, and — when done right — offer a far more balanced experience.

Mellow Fellow leans into that shift. Their approach is intentional, their effects consistent, and their flavors dialed in. They’ve made something for every kind of moment: winding down after a long day, getting into the zone creatively, or just coasting through a Sunday afternoon with friends.