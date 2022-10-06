Mississippi River Drought Causes Several Barges to Ground Unexpectedly

Experts say the river's water levels are the lowest they've been in about 10 years — and as a result, the National Weather Service worries record lows could even be set in river ports throughout Arkansas and Osceola.

“Due to low water levels on the Lower Mississippi River, we have seen an increase in commercial vessel groundings,” Capt. Eric Carrero, Director of Western Rivers and Waterways at Coast Guard District Eight, told Port Technology.