What Are Floating Homes? These Houses Can Foster a Sustainable, Communal Lifestyle

The pandemic inspired a lot of people to change up their living situation, whether that meant moving somewhere with a yard, embracing a nomadic lifestyle filled with international travel, or getting into van life. But there’s another new way of life that is springing up — in the ocean, of all places — called floating homes.

Keep reading for a look into floating homes, how they claim to be sustainable, and how to find floating homes for sale, in case this lifestyle floats your boat.