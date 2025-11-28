Not an Introvert and Not an Introvert? Maybe You’re Actually an Otrovert The idea of an otrovert has only been around since 2023. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 28 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

People have separated them into introverts and extroverts since Carl Jung coined the terms back in the early 1900s. At the time, it was believed that people's personalities fit into one of the two buckets, with the rare outlier falling just outside the socially accepted norm. In the years since then, many people have made adjustments to the theory of extraversion vs. introversion, both in clinical psychology and online on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in 2023, another option slowly started gaining in popularity, and some people found themselves in a third, more nuanced bucket. These people claim to identify as an otrovert. So, what does it mean if you identify as an otrovert? And what types of personality traits are you most likely to exhibit? Keep reading to learn what the experts say, including how to tell the difference between an otrovert and an ambivert.

Source: Daniil Onischenko/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What are the personality traits of an otrovert?

If you've never heard of the phrase, an article on Medium describes otrovert as being the personality trait that most accurately encompasses "otherness." The phrase was first used in this way by Dr. Rami Kaminski in 2023, when it was used to describe those who can't be grouped as introverts or extroverts, but who still have some of the main personality traits belonging to the two groups.

Those who fit into this category are still often social and outward facing (extroverted) while also introspective (introverted), and they embrace their unique ability to fit seamlessly into either group as their mood changes. Seen more as non-joiners — these folks are less likely to belong to any organized groups or religions — and can pride themselves on maintaining a sense of individuality while still maintaining a small group of close-knit friends.

Article continues below advertisement

And yet, when gathering in groups, if they feel that the conversation is inauthentic or else doesn't meet the moment, they have no problem with retreating inward. Curious if you qualify as one of these unique personality types? You can take an online quiz created by Dr. Kaminski by visiting his website at www.othernessinstitute.com.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the difference between an otrovert vs. an ambivert?

Dr. Kaminski wasn't the first person to find an additional label for those who don't quite fit as introverts or extroverts. Some people may be considered ambiverts, according to the Cleveland Clinic. These folks walk the line between the two main personality types, being able to "turn it on" when they need to be extroverted, but at the same time they know how (and when) they need to rein it in when it's time to look inward.