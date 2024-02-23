Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Veneers Are the New Black: People Are Shelling Out Five-Figures for the Dental Trend (Exclusive) There are multiple types of veneers, including porcelain and composite resin, and the price varies by state. By Jamie Bichelman Feb. 23 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Source: iStock

For those who aren't happy with their smile, dental veneers can be a fast fix — if you're willing to pay for them. Lost in the scramble for the "Hollywood Smile" is how expensive these options can be, especially in larger cities where veneers are more expensive than you might think.

Similar to a house's nonfunctional (but aesthetically pleasing) façade, veneers are permanent artificial coverings that look like natural teeth and improve the appearance of one's smile. As you contemplate whether veneers are right for you at your next dentist visit, learn about the factors that affect the price and accessibility of this very trendy option.

How much does a full set of veneers cost?

In the U.S., a full set of veneers typically costs somewhere between $4,500 and $30,000 — or more. That said, what's considered a "full set" of veneers varies by practice, with some defining only the teeth visible when a patient smiles and others the full mouth. Additionally, per Smiles on the Upper West Side, insurance usually does not pay for this procedure.

Dr. Stanley Ye, DMD, who established the Boston Post Dental practice, tells Green Matters exclusively by email that there is a "wide margin" for veneer prices, contingent upon factors like the "time, expertise, and quality of materials" of the veneers.

Dr. Ye continued, "Some dentists are experts at placing composite veneers and can make them look very natural. Some take an hour to do this, some it takes the better part of a day to make the best looking veneer. Lab-made porcelain veneers are sculpted by expert lab technicians; the good ones are more like artists that can design veneers custom to your smile and face shape."

How much are veneers for a single tooth?

Dr. Ye tells Green Matters that typically, "porcelain veneers can go as high as a few thousand [dollars] per tooth." Composite bonding, a similar but less permanent procedure, "can be as little as a few hundred dollars per tooth," he adds.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Aspen Dental, which boasts more than 1,000 locations throughout the U.S., veneers can cost between $583 and $1,351 on average per tooth. The average cost in Las Vegas is $800 to $2,500 per tooth, per Nevada Dentistry & Braces.

According to Minnesota-based Brook West Family Dentistry, veneers cost between $400 and $2,500 per tooth. Heading south on the map, per John Goodman, DDS in Kansas City, Mo., veneers average at $1,750 per tooth. At North Carolina-based Carmel Professional Dentistry, the average price per tooth ranges from $800 to $2,500.