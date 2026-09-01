Goldenseal Is Vanishing From American Forests -- and Supplement Labels Rarely Say So By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 31 2026, 10:15 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Two centuries of digging have pushed one of North America's most valuable woodland herbs onto the international list of species threatened by trade. The difference between wild-dug and forest-farmed root almost never appears on a bottle - and it is the single most useful thing a buyer can ask about.

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For most of the year, goldenseal is easy to walk past. It grows low in the shade of hardwood forests from Vermont down through Arkansas: a modest plant with a crinkled, maple-shaped leaf and one unremarkable flower. What made it famous is underground - a knotty, brilliant yellow rhizome that Indigenous peoples of the eastern woodlands used as a dye and a medicine long before European settlers arrived. By the middle of the nineteenth century it had become one of the most heavily traded plants in North America. It has never really recovered.

A Plant That Trade Nearly Emptied Out

Goldenseal cannot be harvested without killing the plant. The root is the product, so every pound sold represents a patch of forest floor that has been dug up rather than trimmed. Unlike a leaf or a berry crop, there is no version of wild goldenseal harvesting that leaves the original plant standing.

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That arithmetic caught up with the species. Hydrastis canadensis is listed on Appendix II of CITES, the international convention governing trade in species at risk of becoming endangered. It also sits on the At-Risk list kept by United Plant Savers, the Ohio nonprofit that tracks native medicinal plants, which estimates that between 1999 and 2010 an average of roughly 63,800 pounds of wild root left American forests every year - somewhere north of 31 million individual plants annually. None of this makes goldenseal illegal to buy. It makes the question of where a particular root came from a real one.

Wild-dug, Forest-farmed, or Field-grown

Three very different supply chains end up in the same bottle. Wild-harvested root is dug from natural forest populations. Its sustainability depends entirely on the harvester: whether they replant rootlets, leave mature plants standing, and return to the same patch on a decade-long cycle rather than every second year. Forest-farmed root is planted deliberately under an existing hardwood canopy and left to grow for four to six years. From the outside, it looks identical to wild-dug root, and buyers cannot tell the difference. Ecologically, the two are opposites: nothing is removed from a wild population.

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Field-cultivated root is grown under artificial shade in ordinary agricultural soil. It is the most scalable option and the furthest from the plant's natural conditions. Labels almost never distinguish between the three. The word that tends to appear instead is "wildcrafted", which sounds like a virtue and is in fact just a description of wild digging.

What Is Actually Worth Reading on the Bottle

Origin claims on supplements are weaker than most shoppers assume. A "Made in USA" line describes where a product was blended, encapsulated or bottled - not where the plant grew. US labelling rules do not generally require a supplement to disclose the country where its botanical ingredient was harvested at all. AMPEXT, an American plant-extraction company, has written about that gap in plain language, and it is worth understanding before comparing two bottles on price alone.

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Four things on a label are more informative than any word on the front of it: The Latin binomial. Hydrastis canadensis is goldenseal. Coptis and Berberis species contain the same headline compound, berberine, and cost far less. If the botanical name is missing, so is the guarantee.

The plant part. Root and rhizome are the traditional material. "Herb" or "aerial parts" is a different product at a different price.

The growing method. Cultivated, forest-grown or wild-harvested. A company that knows will usually say.

A lot number and a date. Unglamorous, and the quickest way to tell whether anyone is keeping records.

Buying Less, Asking More