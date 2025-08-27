People Are Claiming To Be Addicted To Feel Free, a Kratom-Kava Drink The main ingredient in Feel Free has been named a drug of concern by the U.S. Government. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 27 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Transly Translation Agency/Unsplash

Drinks contain the supplements kratom and kava have come under fire over claims that they have caused people to delve into a world of addiction. These drinks and supplements are most often sold in gas stations and smoke shops, and they are largely unregulated any of the U.S. agencies that are tasked with keeping unsafe ingredients out of foods and drinks. This has prompted many people to speak out about their experiences with the substances.

That includes those who have found themselves struggling with the Botanic Tonics brand called Feel Free, which some people say has caused everything from seizures to addictive behaviors. Here's everything we know about Feel Free, including the story behind the controversy about its ingredients, and what real-life customers are saying has happened to them after they've consumed the kratom and kava-based drinks.

What is the controversy about Feel Free?

People are using social media to spread the word about the herbal supplement Feel Free, which they say can become addictive. The tonic is made using the leaves of the kratom plant, which promise users a euphoric feeling that will help them focus and relax. Only, those who have actually tried the supplement say what they've found instead is an expensive addiction that is slowly ruining both their health and their minds.

On Reddit, the Quitting Feel Free subreddit is full of horror stories from people who say they're suffering as a result of drinking the product. One person posted a photo of their peeling hands with the caption, "lost all bodily function," before explaining how they went from drinking one Feel Free a week to 12 a day over the past few months.

After giving up alcohol, Jasmine Adeoye turned to Feel Free, a “wellness tonic” marketed as an alcohol substitute. But within months, she became addicted, drinking as many as 12 bottles a day.



Feel Free contains kava and kratom, two plant-based substances known for their… pic.twitter.com/fPM4jxQkQf — Change.org (@Change) August 12, 2025

"I would take 2-3 bottles at a time and be fine. This time I drank one and after about ten minutes I start to lose my vision," the Redditor wrote, noting that they couldn't move or use their hands. Once they regained their ability to move, they called 911. Days later, the person said they still felt the effects of the drink more than eight days after they stopped using it, warning others of the potential effects.

In another post, a Redditor shared a photo of their red and swollen eye, writing, "Posting to remind myself the reality of my brain trying to trick me into 'just one, or two…'” Despite all of the complaints about the company, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to put significant regulations on the product. Of course, that's not to say they won't be coming in the near future. On July 29, 2025, the FDA released a statement detailing a plan to regulate the drink.

The statement said it plans to focus on 7-hydroxymitragynin (7-OH), which is a more concentrated byproduct from the kratom plant, due to its ability to bind to the opioid receptors that lead so many to abuse the product.

What ingredients are in Feel Free?

According to the company's website, Feel Free contains kava root and ground kratom leaf, amongst other things. The kratom leaf comes from a tree in Southeast Asia, which can be used as either a stimulant or sedative, depending on the amount and method of consumption. While it's widely used in its native region as a herbal remedy, the FDA is hoping to regulate its use in the U.S. due to the impacts it appears to be having on the people who consume it as part of a supplement.