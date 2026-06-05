Lexis Star Rescues Turtle in Amazing Video: "Call Me Mrs. Irwin" "Let’s save a turtle, but I’m scared." By Green Matters Staff Published June 5 2026, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Lexis Star

Miami-based podcast host and content creator Lexis Star is showing a softer side in one of her latest social media videos, and fans are loving it.

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In a clip shared to Instagram, Lexis stopped to help a turtle that appeared stranded near a busy road. While admittedly nervous throughout the rescue attempt, she still made sure the animal got out of harm’s way.

“Call me Mrs. Irwin…but the wish version,” she joked in the caption, adding that the “turtle was stuck on the road with passing traffic.”

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Lexis Star Nervously Helped Move The Turtle To Safety

The video captured a candid moment as Lexis hesitated while trying to pick up the turtle, laughing and panicking through the process.

Source: Lexis Star

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“Let’s save a turtle, but I’m scared,” she said in the clip.

A second voice off camera encouraged her to carefully grab the turtle from the sides, reassuring her that it was not a snapping turtle. At one point, Lexis worried she might accidentally drop it if its feet suddenly came out of the shell.

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“What if his feet come out and I drop him?” she asked.

Despite her nerves, she successfully helped move the turtle away from traffic. Near the end of the clip, she spoke softly to the animal, saying, “What’s up, buddy?” after realizing it seemed frightened.

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The lighthearted rescue quickly drew attention in the comments, with many fans praising both the unexpected moment and Lexis’s sense of humor.

Fans Reacted To Lexis Star’s Unexpected Animal Rescue Moment

The post stood out from the creator’s usual interview and podcast content, giving followers a more spontaneous glimpse into her day. Some commenters focused on the funny dynamic of the rescue, while others complimented Lexis for stopping to help the turtle instead of driving past.

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One commenter wrote, “Never mind the turtle, she’s smoking,” while another jokingly warned her to “be careful” around turtles.

The overall reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with fans enjoying the mix of comedy, chaos, and genuine concern for the animal.

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Lexis Star Continues Growing Her Podcast Brand

While Lexis is widely recognized online for her bold personality and social media presence, she has also been building a name for herself through The Lexis Star Show.

The Miami-based podcast features conversations with creators, influencers, entrepreneurs, and personalities from across entertainment and online culture. Known for its unfiltered energy and casual interview style, the show blends humor, personal stories, and behind-the-scenes insights from guests navigating digital fame and business.