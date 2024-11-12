Home > Climate Action > Green Influencers Influential Sustainability Leaders Gather at Durana Elmi’s 'Modern Luxury San Diego' Cover Launch Durana Elmi has made an impact in wellness, sustainability, and women’s leadership. By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 12 2024, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: WN-Agency

The celebration of Durana Elmi’s cover feature in Modern Luxury San Diego drew a crowd of influential figures from various industries, each with a unique contribution to the fields of business, sports, media, and advocacy.

Held at the historic Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, the event, organized by Warrior Network Agency (WNA), underscored the impact Elmi has made in wellness, sustainability, and women’s leadership.

Nik Richie, CEO of Warrior Network Agency (WNA), presided over the evening’s festivities. Richie, a high-profile entrepreneur and branding expert, has built WNA into a powerhouse for managing and elevating high-profile personalities and brands. His influence extends across media and PR, making him a fitting organizer for an event celebrating one of his agency’s stars.

Michael Dickey, CEO of Modern Luxury, attended as a testament to his dedication to luxury media. Under his leadership, Modern Luxury has continued to innovate in connecting luxury brands and readers with meaningful content. Dickey’s presence underscored the importance of the collaboration between Modern Luxury and rising voices like Elmi, highlighting a shared commitment to capturing the stories of leaders who embody modern sophistication and influence.

Hooman Shahidi, CEO of EVPassport, brought his expertise from the world of clean technology and sustainable transportation. As a visionary in EV infrastructure, Shahidi has spearheaded EVPassport’s growth, transforming it into a leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations. His work exemplifies the shift toward sustainable solutions, aligning well with Elmi’s commitment to sustainability in her business ventures.

Shahab Elmi, a successful entrepreneur with a focus on wellness, brought a familial warmth to the event as Durana Elmi’s husband. Known for his entrepreneurial prowess, Shahab, CEO of Cymbiotika, is also an advocate for gender equity and empowerment, supporting his wife’s initiatives in promoting women’s leadership. His presence highlighted the couple’s shared mission of fostering growth and support for women in both corporate and community spaces.

Ali Razavi, founder of the Razavi Law Group, added a legal perspective to the gathering. Razavi is known for his strong advocacy for clients in personal injury law, focusing on ensuring justice and fair representation. His dedication to serving his clients with integrity aligns with Elmi’s principles of compassion and leadership, and his attendance further underscored the diverse professional support within her network.

The event also featured the attendance of Jill Ellis, the celebrated two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach. Known for her unparalleled leadership in the world of soccer, Ellis has become an advocate for women striving for excellence. As one of Elmi’s mentors, she represents the values of resilience and determination, inspiring women to push forward, regardless of the challenges they face. Her influence as a pioneer in women’s sports echoed Elmi’s message of courage and empowerment.

Theresa Reed, a dedicated philanthropist, added a compassionate dimension to the evening. Known for her work supporting women’s empowerment, Reed has long advocated for gender equality and social justice. Her presence at the event spoke to the importance of fostering a supportive community for women leaders like Elmi, who are making strides in business and advocacy.

Lorissa Violet, a lifestyle influencer, represented the power of social media in sharing stories of inspiration and impact. Violet, known for her work in wellness and lifestye, has built a significant following by promoting authenticity and self-care. Her connection with Elmi’s mission resonated with the themes of empowerment and positivity that the evening sought to amplify.

Adding a personal touch to the event, Press Lamas-Richie and Yasmine Elmi performed for the guests, infusing the gathering with warmth and artistry. Their live music celebrated the evening’s spirit of unity, creativity, and celebration of women making a difference.