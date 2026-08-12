He Watched His Father Farm With Chemicals for Decades -- His Response Is Changing How America Grows Food By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 12 2026, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock Changing How America Grows Food

Clint Brauer grew up on a Kansas farm where the smell of herbicide in the air was as ordinary as the smell of soil after rain. His father farmed the way most Midwest row-crop growers did, with glyphosate, with paraquat, with whatever chemistry the season called for. It was the system everyone used, and for years it worked. Then his father developed Parkinson’s disease.

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Researchers have spent years examining the link between long-term pesticide exposure and neurological conditions like Parkinson’s. For Brauer, that link wasn’t a statistic. It was his father. And it became the question that would shape the next chapter of his life: was there a way to grow food at scale without the chemicals that had defined everything he knew about farming?

What Conventional Agriculture Asks Of The Land

American row-crop agriculture applies hundreds of millions of pounds of synthetic herbicides to the soil each year, and those chemicals don’t stay on the surface. They move into groundwater and disrupt the microbial communities that make soil biologically alive, a living system capable of storing carbon, filtering water, and cycling nutrients. No-till farming is one of the most promising ways to protect that biology, but at scale it has carried an uncomfortable dependency: growers who don’t turn the soil to bury weeds spray them instead. The farmer who wants living soil and the farmer who wants a chemical-free operation have been caught in the same contradiction for decades.

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The Robots That Cut The Knot

Greenfield Robotics builds autonomous weeding robots that use computer vision to move between crop rows and cut weeds mechanically at ground level. No glyphosate. No paraquat. No synthetic herbicides of any kind. The fleet runs day and night from the company’s base in Kansas City, Kansas.

The soil-health implications are specific. Mechanical cutting near the surface draws down the weed seed bank over successive seasons without the chemical residue that disrupts soil microbiomes or the tillage that breaks up fungal networks and carbon stores. Growers keep their no-till system intact, keep their soil biology intact, and shed the herbicide dependency that has defined row-crop weed control for four decades. Brauer founded the company in 2018; his father’s experience was the premise, and changing what ends up in the soil, the water, and on the table was the mission.

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Greenfield sells the robots directly to farmers, who own and run them through a voice-and-text phone app and service themselves with the company’s training, with a leasing option in development.

The Food Industry Is Paying Attention

When Chipotle launched its Cultivate Next venture fund to back companies building a cleaner supply chain, Greenfield was among its investments, a signal from a company that serves millions of meals a day about where it thinks sourcing is heading. It hasn’t been the only one. The Rodale Institute, which helped establish modern organic and regenerative standards, purchased a robot for the 2026 season, and sweet corn grown with Greenfield’s fleet reached Whole Foods shelves last season. The company is also running a full-season trial at Grand Farm in North Dakota, the single site the USDA picked for robotics validation under its new proving-grounds network.

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The 2026 season is sold out across 16 states. Consumer demand for food grown without synthetic inputs is reshaping what major brands look for, and the regenerative-agriculture market is projected to grow from about $10.5 billion in 2026 to more than $37 billion by 2035.