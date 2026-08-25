The People on the Front Lines of Climate Change May Know the Most About How to Adapt By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 24 2026, 9:40 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash Front Lines of Climate Change

As climate adaptation becomes more urgent, BRAC is betting on a deceptively simple idea: Start by listening to the people already living with the problem.

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When conversations turn to climate solutions, they tend to focus on technology, infrastructure and investment. New renewable energy systems. More resilient crops. Better forecasting tools. Billions of dollars in climate finance.

All of those things matter. But there is another resource that can be much easier to overlook: the knowledge of the people who have spent years adapting to changing conditions themselves.

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Across climate-vulnerable communities, farmers are already making daily decisions based on shifting rainfall, rising temperatures, water availability, soil conditions and increasingly unpredictable growing seasons. They may not describe those decisions as "climate adaptation," but that is often exactly what they are.

For BRAC, one of the world's largest development organizations, that local knowledge has become central to how it approaches climate resilience.

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After more than 50 years of working alongside communities in Bangladesh and other climate-vulnerable regions, BRAC's experience points toward an important principle for the next era of climate action: Communities should not simply receive climate solutions. They should help design them.

Climate Change Is Global. It's Impacts Are Intensely Local

Climate change may be a planetary problem, but there is no universal experience of it. One community may struggle with flooding while another faces drought. A farmer in one region may need to contend with saltwater intrusion, while someone growing the same crop hundreds of miles away may face extreme heat or unpredictable rainfall.

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That makes climate adaptation fundamentally different from many other climate interventions. Reducing carbon emissions requires coordinated action at an enormous scale. Adaptation, by contrast, often depends on understanding highly specific conditions on the ground.

What crops are farmers growing? Where does their water come from? What weather patterns are changing? Which resources can they access? What information do they trust? And perhaps most importantly, what have they already learned about surviving those changes?

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For Md Liakath Ali, Director of BRAC's Climate Change Program, those questions are critical to designing solutions that people can actually use. BRAC's approach pairs community knowledge with climate science, weather information and practical tools, allowing farmers to make decisions based on both lived experience and increasingly sophisticated climate data. The idea is not to replace local knowledge with scientific information. It is to make the two more powerful together.

What Does Locally Led Climate Adaptation Actually Look Like?

In Bangladesh, one answer can be found in BRAC's adaptation clinics. The clinics bring climate information and agricultural guidance closer to the farmers who need it, providing weather forecasts, agricultural advisories and other practical information that can influence everyday decisions.

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For a smallholder farmer, knowing that conditions are likely to change is only useful if that information answers a much more immediate question: What should I do differently today? Should seeds be planted now or next week? Is heavy rain coming? Should irrigation plans change? Is a particular crop becoming too risky for current conditions?

This is where the gap between having climate data and being able to use it becomes especially important. A sophisticated forecast generated hundreds or thousands of miles away has limited value if it never reaches a farmer in an understandable and actionable form. BRAC's community-based model is intended to close that gap, connecting climate information with people who understand the local agricultural context.

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It is a relatively simple idea with potentially significant implications: Climate information becomes more useful when communities can translate it through the lens of their own experience.

Farmers Aren't Just Beneficiaries. They're Climate Experts

There is a tendency in international development to describe people living in climate-vulnerable regions primarily in terms of what they lack: money, infrastructure, technology or resources. That framing can obscure what communities already possess.

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A farmer who has worked the same land for decades may recognize subtle changes in rainfall, soil or growing seasons long before those shifts become obvious to an outsider. Communities often understand which interventions are realistic, which are likely to be adopted and which might look promising on paper but fail in practice.

That knowledge becomes especially valuable as historical weather patterns become less reliable. Locally led adaptation does not mean communities should be expected to solve climate change without outside resources. Quite the opposite. Governments, nonprofits, scientists and funders still have critical roles to play in providing financing, technology, infrastructure and climate information.

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The difference is in how those resources are deployed. Instead of arriving with a predetermined answer, organizations can begin with the problem as communities experience it and build from there.

Women Smallholder Farmers Could Be Central To The Next Phase

BRAC is now attempting to take lessons from decades of community-based work and apply them at a much larger scale. BRAC aims to reach nearly two million women smallholder farmers, focusing on communities facing increasing climate risks. The emphasis on women is significant.

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Women play critical roles in food production and household resilience in many of the world's most climate-vulnerable regions, yet they frequently have less access to financing, land ownership, agricultural services, technology and decision-making power. That creates a climate challenge and an opportunity.

When women farmers have access to better climate information, practical tools and resources that reflect their local realities, those investments can influence more than the productivity of a single farm. They can affect household income, food security and a community's ability to withstand future climate shocks.

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BRAC's goal is therefore larger than distributing a particular technology or teaching farmers a prescribed set of practices. The model is designed to strengthen people's capacity to make informed decisions as climate conditions continue to evolve. That distinction matters because there may never be a permanent climate adaptation playbook.

The Next Climate Solution May Already Exist In A Community

The world will need enormous investments in climate adaptation in the coming decades. Some will involve sophisticated technologies and major infrastructure projects. But effective adaptation may also require something much less technologically impressive: better ways of listening.

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Local knowledge alone cannot replace climate science. Climate science alone cannot account for every reality facing a farmer, family or village. Put the two together, however, and climate solutions can become more practical, more responsive and potentially more durable. That may be one of the most important lessons from BRAC's work.