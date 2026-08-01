The Future of Air Care is...Might Be Simply Less Companies like Azuna have built their brand around that simple philosophy. By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 1 2026, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Azuna

Your indoor air is working harder than you think.

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According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than the air outside. And because Americans spend roughly 90% of their lives inside, the quality of the air we breathe at home matters far more than most people realize.

Yet for decades, the approach to air care has been to just make bad smells smell better. And the irony of it all—many of the products designed to clear and freshen our spaces are doing the opposite.

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That's because conventional air fresheners typically rely on strong fragrances and harsh chemicals to hide odors, not address what’s causing them. And in the process, many emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde, benzene, and phthalates—all contributors to indoor air pollution and known links to health concerns like respiratory irritation, skin sensitivities, and migraines.

But consumer expectations are changing, and today’s shoppers are asking questions.

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They’re looking beyond premium packaging and brand names to parse marketing claims and product safety information while finding non-toxic alternatives. That mindset shift has already transformed other categories: skincare lines have increasingly embraced ingredient transparency, and food manufacturers are noticing renewed pushback against artificial dyes, preservatives, and genetically modified additives.

The global wellness market reflects it, too. Now valued at nearly $7 trillion, it’s fueled by consumers who are rethinking nearly everything they bring into their homes—from what they cook with to what they breathe. But air care has long been one of the last categories to evolve.

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But that’s beginning to change. A new generation of air care brands are choosing to meet the problem at its source with active natural ingredients. Among the most effective: pure Australian tea tree oil.

For centuries, tea tree oil has been recognized for its naturally occurring antimicrobial, antibacterial, and odor-eliminating properties. Rather than overwhelming the air with fragrance, it works within it by neutralizing odors at the source for spaces that feel genuinely fresh, not fragranced.

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Companies like Azuna have built their brand around that simple philosophy. Since 2019, every Azuna odor-eliminating gel, freshening spray, and cleaning wipe has started with high-quality Australian tea tree oil, sourced to Australian Tea Tree Industry Association standards—replacing the complex fragrances and heavy chemicals that have long defined the category.

The result is a cleaner, more effective approach to odor elimination and air freshening. Because tea tree oil works with your home’s airflow as it targets the odors caused by bacteria, mold, mildew, and ammonia at the source, freshness is comprehensive and longer lasting.

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That approach aligns with the broader purchasing habits shaping today’s wellness economy. Consumers are investing in at-home HEPA filtration and water purification systems, non-toxic cookware, and cleaner cleaning products because they increasingly expect everyday household products to contribute to healthier living. Now, air care is becoming part of that conversation.