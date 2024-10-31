Adam Cohen Launches Adtech Innovator STIC, Turns Cars Into Mobile Ads with Advanced Tracking and Customization

Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur behind STIC , made waves at ADWEEK’s Mediaweek event in New York on Oct. 29, officially launching his startup, which enables drivers to earn money by turning their cars into mobile billboards. Cohen’s unique approach, spotlighted in his interview with ADWEEK, focuses on creating a platform where users can apply branded, removable stickers to their vehicles, allowing advertisers to reach a diverse, real-world audience.

Cohen, who has been spotted around New York City this week for the event, told ADWEEK, “We’re disrupting the way marketers think about advertising and, in turn, the way people think about their daily drive time.”

Through the STIC app, drivers can sign up and receive sticker ads that are easy to apply and remove. These stickers track vehicle locations and can calculate impressions based on daily commutes, errands, and longer drives. Users earn up to 14 cents per mile, potentially earning income for simply driving their cars in areas with targeted advertisements.