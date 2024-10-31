Adam Cohen Launches Adtech Innovator STIC, Turns Cars Into Mobile Ads with Advanced Tracking and Customization
Published Oct. 31 2024, 1:46 p.m. ET
Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur behind STIC, made waves at ADWEEK’s Mediaweek event in New York on Oct. 29, officially launching his startup, which enables drivers to earn money by turning their cars into mobile billboards. Cohen’s unique approach, spotlighted in his interview with ADWEEK, focuses on creating a platform where users can apply branded, removable stickers to their vehicles, allowing advertisers to reach a diverse, real-world audience.
Cohen, who has been spotted around New York City this week for the event, told ADWEEK, “We’re disrupting the way marketers think about advertising and, in turn, the way people think about their daily drive time.”
Through the STIC app, drivers can sign up and receive sticker ads that are easy to apply and remove. These stickers track vehicle locations and can calculate impressions based on daily commutes, errands, and longer drives. Users earn up to 14 cents per mile, potentially earning income for simply driving their cars in areas with targeted advertisements.
Initially launched in California, STIC will soon expand to Las Vegas and New York. With five participating brands, including Aflac, Cohen has set an ambitious target of enrolling 30 brands by next year. Rather than traditional advertising, STIC promoted itself by placing ads on 150 Los Angeles cars, resulting in over 70,000 app sign-ups—a promising start for this new adtech company.
STIC’s edge over competitors like Carvertise and Wrapify lies in its advanced tracking and optimization technology. STIC enables brands to reach specific geographic areas and demographic segments, matching drivers with the most relevant ads based on location and time of day. “Drivers are their own people, too,” Cohen shared, highlighting the platform’s commitment to allowing drivers to maintain independence without altering their routines.
Cohen’s vision of leveraging daily drive time for monetization presents a win-win for brands and drivers alike, turning each commute or road trip into an opportunity for passive income while bringing innovative advertising to the forefront.
For more details on Cohen’s innovative journey with STIC, you can read the full ADWEEK interview here.