Juici Patties Earns Fifth Consecutive Green Business Jamaica Award of Excellence “Greening your business one step at a time.” By Green Matters Staff Published July 24 2026, 6:31 p.m. ET Source: Juici Patties (From left) Johnil Morgan, Environmental Officer, Pollution Prevention Branch (NEPA); Bethune Morgan, Manager, Pollution Prevention Branch (NEPA); Mishka Biggs, Juici Patties Green Business Jamaica Coordinator; Ainsworth Carroll, Senior Director, Strategic Planning, Projects, Monitoring, Evaluation and Research Division (NEPA); The Hon. Edith Chin, CD, JP, Director of Juici Patties and Custos Rotulorum for the Parish of Clarendon; Anthony McKenzie, Deputy CEO, Environmental Management and Sustainability (NEPA); Leonard Francis, Chief Executive Officer and Government Town Planner (NEPA); Miguel Nelson, Senior Director, Applications Management and Client Services (NEPA); Aisha Bedasse Jureidini, Senior Manager, Projects (NEPA); Kimberley Myrie Essor, Senior Director, Legal Services Division (NEPA).

For the fifth consecutive year, Juici Patties has received the Green Business Jamaica Award of Excellence after once again achieving Gold in all five assessment categories of the National Environment and Planning Agency’s (NEPA) Green Business Jamaica Programme.

Article continues below advertisement

The achievement is particularly significant because Juici remains the only organization in Jamaica to have earned Gold in every thematic area every year since the programme’s inception, reinforcing its position as a national leader in environmental stewardship and sustainable business operations.

Established by NEPA in 2017, the Green Business Jamaica Programme encourages organizations to integrate sustainability into their day-to-day operations through continuous improvement rather than one-time initiatives. Businesses are independently assessed across five thematic areas:

Article continues below advertisement

Environmental awareness and training

Waste management

Water efficiency

Chemical management

Energy efficiency

Depending on their performance, organizations receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze certification in each category. Juici first made history in 2019 as the programme’s inaugural Award of Excellence recipient and has retained that distinction every year since.

Article continues below advertisement

For Juici, sustainability extends beyond environmental compliance. It has become part of the company’s operating philosophy, influencing decision-making across its manufacturing facilities, restaurants, farm and corporate offices.

An 11-member Sustainability Committee, chaired by Director Hon. Edith Chin, CD, JP, leads the company’s environmental programme. Through employee training, awareness campaigns, departmental challenges, internal communications, and the Sustainability Champion Awards, environmental responsibility has become embedded in the company’s culture rather than remaining the responsibility of a single department.

Article continues below advertisement

That philosophy is echoed by Daniel Chin, CEO of Juici’s U.S. operations.

“I strongly believe in treating employees like owners, having them involved in decisions, and just generally hearing their feedback. When you treat people like owners, eventually they start to think and behave like they actually are owners.”

Article continues below advertisement

The company’s environmental achievements span every aspect of its operations. Its waste management program includes a centralized facility for separating plastics, paper, metals, batteries, electronic waste and organic materials. Used cooking oil is collected by approved providers for conversion into products such as energy and animal feed, ensuring it is diverted from landfill. Beef bones are also made available through donation programmes for beneficial reuse.

Juici further embraces circular economy principles by giving surplus plastic storage containers and leftover building materials to employees for use in home improvement projects and small-scale livestock enclosures, extending the useful life of materials that might otherwise become waste. The company has also repurposed shipping containers for storage and, through its Little But Tallawah Homes initiative, transformed others into affordable homes for families in need.

Article continues below advertisement

Water conservation is another major focus. Rainwater harvesting systems, drip irrigation, low-flow fixtures and continuous leak monitoring reduce water consumption across the business. A Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) wastewater treatment plant allows treated water to be reused for irrigation, while new flow monitoring systems introduced in 2025 provide more detailed data to identify further opportunities for conservation.

Source: Juici Patties Juici Patties receives the Green Business Jamaica Award.

Article continues below advertisement

The company also maintains rigorous chemical management systems, including comprehensive inventories, Material Safety Data Sheet compliance, secondary containment measures, and regular employee training to ensure chemicals are stored, handled, and disposed of safely.

Energy efficiency initiatives include LED lighting, motion sensors, insulated refrigeration systems, and preventive equipment maintenance. The company is also nearing completion of an LNG-powered energy facility designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions compared with its previous energy sources, while continuing to expand its use of solar lighting and photovoltaic systems.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Juici has become increasingly recognized internationally through its expansion into the United States, the company continues to invest heavily in Jamaica through environmental stewardship and community development.

Its Elderly Soup Feeding Programme, established in 2002, and Youth Leadership Workshop and Volunteer Programme, launched in 2004, remain two of Jamaica’s longest-running private-sector community initiatives. The company has also developed the Juici Empowerment Park, which provides a venue for educational, cultural, and community programmes throughout the year.

Article continues below advertisement

For Hon. Edith Chin, sustainability has always been about continuous improvement rather than reaching a finish line. That philosophy closely reflects the Green Business Jamaica Programme’s own guiding message: “Greening your business one step at a time.”