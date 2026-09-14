What Does It Mean to Be Socially Sustainable? 70 Social Sustainability Examples to Practice Every Day By Green Matters Staff Updated Sept. 14 2026, 5:54 p.m. ET Source: Magnific

Global climate conversations usually focus on how to reduce carbon footprint and how to hold corporations accountable. However, sustainability comprises environmental, economic, AND social pillars. Social sustainability represents the human pillar, or, put shortly, what people can do to enjoy the long-term benefits of sustainability.

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This article has not 10, not even 30, things the general population can do to be sustainable. We share 70 examples of socially sustainable behavior to educate you that sustainability is not hard.

Why Is Social Sustainability Important?

Among all three pillars of sustainability - economic, environmental, and social - social is the undervalued one. It's important because major macro-level climate policies and municipal decisions cannot function effectively when most people aren't interested. face poverty, discrimination, health insecurity, or systemic exclusion. Systemic change depends on civic engagement and personal agency.

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Source: Magnific

It is common to question whether it's effective altogether to act individually when a) separate individuals aren't the most significant stoppers of progress, b) individual change isn't noticeable. This is exactly how bigger sustainability problems appear. Due to personal choices, the bigger progress is halted. To change, people must start from themselves. For example, by taking a narcissist test online that reveals narcissistic tendencies in relationships. This step might seem small, but it's the same sustainability at the micro level.

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Many sustainability objectives will sooner or later depend on everyday human decisions: how individuals commute, consume food, use energy, vote, work, etc. For example, the government can increase tobacco taxes, but it's up to a person whether they quit smoking. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that global greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by 40-70% if people start to take matters into their own hands.

The role of ordinary people in sustainability is also about cooperation. Is the majority willing to give up small comforts for long-term benefits for the whole community? For example, switching to public transport, paying more taxes, and reducing material consumption. The World Bank reports that higher social sustainability means less poverty. This is critical, given that World Health Organization (WHO) data indicate that across 201 countries, the top 10% earn, on average, 15 times more than the bottom 50%. At the same time, 3.8 billion people lack essential social protection.

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Social Sustainability Problems That People Can Directly Influence

Systemic corporate accountability is essential because if corporations are held accountable, most sustainability issues can be solved in decades. It doesn't, however, mean that daily human decisions are completely meaningless. They accumulate into significant societal impacts. You can make a change every day in these five critical domains:

Energy use: Daily decisions surrounding household heating, short car trips, appliance power management, and domestic food preparation constitute the energy demands of streets, then neighborhoods, then the city, and then the country.

Food waste and consumption: In 2022, global consumers wasted approximately 1.05 billion tonnes of food. Households produced 631 million tonnes of food waste, accounting for 60% of the global total, with an average of 79 kilograms of food thrown away per person annually.

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Consumerism and materialism: The United Nations reports that the global material footprint grew by 71% over the past 20 years. Without structural changes in consumer demand, the UN warns that global resource demand will rise by 60%. Currently, our planet doesn't have as many resources to satisfy these rising demands.

Waste and recycling: According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, the world generated 62 billion kilograms of electronic waste in 2022 (7.8 kilograms per person). Still-working batteries, improper trash disposal, overconsumption of electrical appliances, etc., are things people can actually control.

Public health: Individual behavioral risks heavily impact noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which kill over 40 million people annually. This means that if a person smokes, doesn't diet properly, doesn't move their body, etc., it might also put other people they're socially bonded with in danger.

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Source: Magnific

70 Examples of Social Sustainability to Practice Everyday

You don't have to practice all of these acts of social sustainability every day. To actually be socially sustainable, it's enough to try your best and build small habits that won't significantly disrupt your life but will make an impact. Below are 70 practical, everyday examples across seven core domains that demonstrate how individual decisions contribute to broader social sustainability.

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Energy Use

Turn off the lights when leaving a room. Use daylight instead of artificial lighting when possible. Switch devices off at the wall rather than leaving unnecessary equipment on standby. Lower the heating by approximately 70°F (1-2°C) when comfortable, and close doors to keep the heat in. Run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full. Wash clothes at lower temperatures when the fabric and hygiene requirements allow it. Air-dry clothes instead of using a tumble dryer. Boil only the amount of water needed when you make tea, coffee, or food. Replace one short car trip each day with walking, cycling, or public transport. Combining several errands into one journey.

Food Waste and Consumption

Check the refrigerator and cupboards before shopping. Make a short shopping list based on meals you realistically expect to eat in a week. Buy smaller quantities of foods that spoil easily before you use them. Store food according to its instructions. Label leftovers with the date and place the oldest items where they are most visible. Use leftovers in another meal, such as in soup, an omelet, sandwiches, or a stir-fry. Freeze bread, fruit, cooked meals, and other foods before they spoil. Distinguish "best before" (quality) dates from "use by" (safety). Replace meat meals with one or two plant-based meals each week. Order or serve realistic portions when eating out and take unfinished food home when possible.

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Consumerism and Materialism

Wait 24 hours before making a non-essential purchase. Ask whether you need the item, whether you already own something similar, and how often you will use it. Buy durable products rather than the cheapest disposable version if the quality differs. Repair clothes, electronics, bicycles, furniture, and household items before replacing them. Choose second-hand goods for categories such as clothing, books, furniture, sports equipment, and games. Borrow or rent items that you will use only occasionally, such as tools or camping equipment. Unsubscribe from promotional emails and mute shopping notifications that encourage impulse purchases. Use a "one in, one out" rule for clothes, accessories, or household objects. Carry reusable bags, a bottle, or a coffee cup. Support companies that offer long product lifespans.

Waste and Recycling

Refuse unnecessary disposable items such as extra bags, cutlery, straws, receipts, and packaging. Reuse containers, jars, boxes, bags, and packaging if it's safe to do so. Separate recyclable materials according to your local system rather than relying on general recommendations. Keep food and liquid out of recycling bins. Compost food scraps if possible. Take batteries, light bulbs, electronics, and chemical products to specialized collection points. Donate, sell, or give away usable items instead of throwing them away. Carry a reusable bottle or cup on days when you expect to buy drinks. Choose products with less packaging when two comparable options are available. Keep a small collection point at home for difficult-to-recycle materials so that they can be taken to the correct facility periodically.

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Loss of Biodiversity

Grow plants that are native to your region in your garden or balcony. Choose plants that flower at different times so pollinators can find food across more of the year. Avoid or minimize the use of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals in household gardens. Leave a small section of grass or vegetation unmown when possible. Avoid buying products made from illegally harvested timber, threatened wildlife, or unsustainably sourced materials. Keep cats indoors or supervise them outdoors where local wildlife is vulnerable. Do not release non-native pets, plants, or aquarium species into the environment. Keep dogs on leads in sensitive habitats. Reduce outdoor lighting at night when it is safe to do so, because artificial light can disturb insects, birds, and bats. Report litter, invasive species, injured wildlife, or habitat destruction to the relevant local service.

Public Health

Walk or cycle for one short trip per day when it is safe and practical. Take brief movement breaks during long periods of sitting. Build physical activity into existing routines, such as walking during phone calls or using stairs for a few floors. Aim for regular sleep and keep a consistent sleep schedule. Include fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, or nuts in most meals you have. Drink water regularly and reduce frequent sugary drinks. Avoid smoking and reduce exposure to second-hand smoke. Follow medication instructions and attend recommended preventive appointments. Spend a few minutes outdoors or in green space when possible. Check in with one person regularly.

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Inclusion, Diversity, and Peaceful Living

Use people’s correct names, pronouns, and forms of address. Listen without interrupting, especially when someone is describing an experience different from your own. Include quieter people in conversations. Challenge stereotypes or discriminatory jokes. Learn how to pronounce unfamiliar names and a few basic words from another person’s language when appropriate. Share opportunities and information rather than gatekeeping advantages. Check accessibility before organizing an event—for example, consider mobility, hearing, vision, language, and scheduling needs. Avoid forwarding unverified claims or content designed to provoke hostility. When conflict arises, describe the specific behavior or issue instead of attacking the person's character. Support one small community action each week, such as helping a neighbor, donating to a local service, participating in a cleanup, or attending a community meeting.

Social Pillar of Sustainability: Do What's in Your Hands

It's true that systemic, large-scale issues are fundamentally driven by industrial structures and institutional policies. It's highly unlikely that one person can substitute for structural reform. However, waiting for macro-level changes overlooks the immense collective power that people's everyday choices have. Adopting a socially sustainable lifestyle does not require mastering all of the 70 examples above.