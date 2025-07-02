You Can Now Get a Bird Feeder With Spacious Feeding Station And It's Selling Out Fast on Amazon

Birdkeepers say they are impressed by this feeder's advanced AI identification system that can detect over 10,000 bird species.

“Bird detected five minutes ago! Looks like rose-breasted grosbeak!” A notification popped up on the phone screen of a birder named Jamie F after they installed Soliom Store’s Smart Bird Feeder Camera in their yard. Below was a crystal-clear image of the bird that visited Jamie’s feeder. Soliom, a leader in AI-powered home security, has sold millions of these birdcams over the past two decades. Codenamed BF08, this birdcam has amassed a 4.6 rating on Amazon with gold stars from nearly 500 people. This camera allows you to capture each visit on your phone and watch it anytime, anywhere. And thanks to AI, you can also identify the bird species.

Bird feeder with a camera on Amazon. (Image Source: Amazon)

AI Identification Mechanism

Soliom's birdcam captured a red housefinch enjoying seeds on the feeder (Image Source: Amazon | Reine Hibbert & James Dasher)

“The house finch is a North American bird in the finch family. It is a native in Mexico and the southwestern United States...” This is a line from the description that Reina Hibbert & James Dasher read on their phone when a red-bodied bird swooped down to feed on their Soliom bird feeder. Describing their experience in a review, they said, “The bird feeder camera system is fun to have. I get to see all the different types of birds flying around my neighborhood. The camera is very clear and the App is pretty good at distinguishing bird species and tells you useful information about their specific breed.”

Soliom's birdcam captured red bird enjoying seeds on the feeder (Image Source: Amazon)

The product page claims that this feeder-cam is equipped with an advanced AI algorithm and recognition software that can recognize over 10,000 bird species as they visit. The birder can also view all the “possible bird species” if a species is not included in the database. One customer wrote, “We have had 7 different species of birds within the first 4 days. It’s pretty cool!” Jamie said, “It's cool to take a break at work and check in on what's visited the feeder. It's captured birds I have never noticed in my yard before.”

Battery-powered birdcam and solar-charging

Soliom's birdcam captured red cardinals enjoying seeds on the feeder (Image Source: Amazon)

Customers say Soliom’s 1080-pixel camera offers crystal-clear photos and videos with full-color night vision. “Video is clear, we are really enjoying it,” described Jacqui. Anappa said, “The cameras are exceptionally nice once you're used to the software. Easy to set up, the solar is reliable and the camera stays connected, I have no complaints!” Weighing 2.4 grams comes with weather resistance, a free 32GB SD card, a built-in 5000mAh rechargeable battery, and a 5W solar panel for constant charging. “You no longer have to worry about signal loss and miss the lovely moments of birds,” the company writes.

Instant notifications

Soliom's birdcam captured two red birds enjoying seeds on the feeder (Image Source: Amazon)

The birdcam sends instant, real-time notifications on your phone each time a bird visits the feeder. The notifications usually look like what Jamie saw, along with images of the bird visitors via the Soliom Pro App.

Striking design features

Soliom's birdcam captured a blue-grey bird enjoying seeds on the feeder (Image Source: Amazon)

The feeder features a birdhouse shape with glass walls encased within a sturdy, heavy-duty metallic frame. The frame comes in a hut-shaped and ribbed design in dark sea green color. You can also choose the feeder in crayon blue shade. The seed container has a capacity of 2.7 litres for food, and the seed tray is spacious too. Jutting out of the seed compartment is a solid bird stand designed for perching birds. The feeding tray has drainage holes to keep seeds from getting soggy. The package also includes mounting straps.

Siren for squirrels

Soliom's birdcam captured two cute birds having a romantic moment while enjoying seeds on the feeder (Image Source: Soliom)

The feeder is designed with a material that automatically prevents squirrels from reaching the bird food. Birders can also drive away squirrels or unexpected visitors with a siren, spotlight, or by just saying, "Go away" through the two-way talk feature. One birder noted that the feeder is also heavy enough so raccoons can’t pull it down.

