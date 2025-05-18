People Are Loving This Smart Bird Feeder That Captures Your Bird Guests Into ‘Postcards’

The AI-powered camera of this Bird Buddy Solar birdfeeder has got both birdkeepers and scientists obsessed over its features.

Watching a flock of feathered friends visit your garden is like painting a canvas. As flurries of blue tits, metallic-throated starlings, or green-tinted chaffinches swoop, dash, and land on the feeder, they paint the canvas of your garden with plops of colors. If a naïve birder were to describe this scene, they would probably use the word “fascination.” On the other side, if a scientist were called on the scene and asked to describe it, they would rather reflect upon the science behind why these particular colors, or birds, are visiting the garden during a specific time of the year.

A bird sitting on a stacked bird feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

The Bird Buddy Solar Smart Bird Feeder With Camera allows birders to experience birdwatching from perspectives of both art and science. Lately, birdkeepers have been going crazy over its AI-powered camera that not only allows them to watch birds in real time but also capture their visit in a photo or video “postcard.” The smart feeder comes equipped with a Nature Cam, whose technology allows the birders to identify over 1,000 species of birds and creatures. Plus, every bird guest is captured in a photo or video “postcard.” These postcard mementos, like this hummingbird video postcard shared on X, will also allow you to record all those chirps, trills, squeaks, and coos that your guests make while enjoying a good meal of seeds and nuts.

When performing their dazzling 12-second dive display, Anna's hummingbirds make sure their iridescent patch reflects the sun just right ☀️



Our recent visitor showed off this magical plumage trick 💜



🐦 Have them flocking to yours: https://t.co/rx6AJXrrWD pic.twitter.com/nxgNRkomR3 — Bird Buddy (@mybirdbuddy) June 4, 2023

This identification technology is not just a bonus for birders with scientific curiosity, but also for bird doctors, for they can also detect signs of illness through this smart feeder. The feeder comes in two versions – one with Nature Cam and the other with Nature Cam Pro. There’s only a $30 difference between the two products. All the images shared through this camera are transferred to Heartbeat, Bird Buddy’s community science platform. Scientists can use this platform to understand, assess, and explore different kinds of bird species as well as their migratory patterns and tendencies, per Good Housekeeping.

The original redhead 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/l0A6xcs44B — Bird Buddy (@mybirdbuddy) April 25, 2025

The feeder box will arrive at your doorstep carrying dozens of accessories such as a metal hanger, an AI-powered camera, a seed scoop, a USB charging cable, a solar roof, a universal mount and a set of screws. Apart from these, you can have your own add-ons such as a suet ball holder or a perch extender. The package also includes a water tray attached to the bottom dish for nectar and jelly, an easy refill top, and a fruit holder. The setup is easy and consists of several different mounting options.

Bird Buddy, birbs & snow in Florida. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hCLUW8Xqb1 — Bird Buddy (@mybirdbuddy) January 23, 2025

Camera, of course, is the unique selling feature of this feeder, but there’s another attractive element. It’s a continuous charging capability that comes equipped with a solar roof. “The solar-powered camera bird feeder features a practical solar roof that continuously charges your Bird Buddy in sunny weather. It easily detaches and rotates 180 degrees for optimal positioning and easy adjustments,” the company describes the product on Amazon. Bird Buddy absolutely “respects your privacy” and also the privacy of your neighbours. The camera is designed to capture images and videos of birds at only the bird feeder where it is stationed, not the feeders in the surrounding area. The company assured that the birder will have full control over their data and anything they share on the Bird Buddy app.