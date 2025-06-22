Amazon Is Selling a Feeder That Resembles Hummingbirds’ Favorite Flower — and You Get 2 for $32

The feeder has everything that it takes to attract a hummingbird, and it has won awards for its incredible design.

Hummingbirds are known for their skittish nature and flee at the slightest disturbance. The bold and brave little helicopters are, however, a treat to watch. Most bird enthusiasts and gardeners jump at every opportunity to quietly observe hummingbirds, busy feeding on the nectar from colorful blooms. Now, bird watchers are in for a treat as Amazon is selling an award-winning bird feeder that not only provides a closer view but also resembles hummingbirds’ favorite flower–the coral honeysuckle, per a Real Simple report. Even better, the product is on sale with a pair of the bird-favorite feeders selling for $32.

Hummingbird in flight at a feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Jim Thomas)

The 'perfect' hummingbird feeder on sale

Hummingbird feeding from a glass feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Yount)

One “bird nerd” recently stumbled on an Amazon ad that showcased the affordable hummingbird feeder. Hoping to add something extra to supplement nature’s food for the hummingbirds and other pollinators, the bird enthusiast, Christina Shepherd McGuire, went hunting for a bird feeder online and found the Kingsyard Glass Hummingbird Feeders– a two-pack selling at only $32. She recognized it as a steal and weighed the pros and cons of the feeder. The latter were non-existent.

The bird watcher decided to purchase a feeder for backyard viewing and, in the run, got her hands on two pieces that would significantly increase the chances of spotting a hummingbird eating at the flower-shaped feeders. The Kingsyard Glass feeders are the “perfect choice” because every part of the equipment is strategically designed to attract the birds without triggering their flight or fight instincts.

The innovative features include six flower-shaped feeding ports that ensure the birds feel safe, a sturdy perch dish planted 360 degrees around the feeder, a spill-proof and anti-resistant moat to hold the nectar and prevent mold growth, and a leak-proof gasket that sustains the nectar even when turned upside down. It is not surprising that the great design earned the bird feeder a Muse Design Award. On their official Instagram page, @kingsyard_official, the brand offered a glimpse into the amazing feeder. However, the best part about the feeder is that it mimics coral honeysuckle, which guarantees visits from hummingbirds.

Beautiful hummingbird is flying to a feeder to get her drink in Illinois. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Little Tiger)

The inlaid glass designs on the body impressively replicate the flower while also being easy to clean and reuse. The wide-mouth reservoir and the detachable two-part base make it convenient for owners to clean and sterilize the feeders. This feature is essential and appreciated because an unhygienic feeder would threaten an entire community of birds, and most bird feeders are rather complicated to clean owing to their designs. The flower-shaped ports are sized to include most hummingbird species, like the smaller-sized Rufous hummingbirds and even slightly larger Broad-tailed hummingbirds.

Impressive options and stellar reviews

In addition to the glass variants, there were a few additional options for anyone looking to buy a bird feeder, particularly for hummingbirds. The Auslar 26-Ounce Glass Feeders are ant and bee-proof, while the Sehmua feeder comes with solar-powered cells and a camera to identify the birds. A few Amazon shoppers attested to the Kingsyard Glass feeders' quality, with 85% of total reviews flaunting 5 stars. One reviewer, OnlineShopaholic!, wrote, “Beautiful feeder! Thick glass, easy to clean & quality feeder. The hummers seemto love it! Love that the bottom is metal instead of plastic.”

A picture of Anna's Hummingbird in-flight collecting nectar from the Red Yucca plant. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Vlad Georgescu)

The note added that the feeder came with a water cup hanger to prevent ants, while the feeder is perfectly sized for 2 cups of nectar. Echoing a similar sentiment, Dianne Gotti penned, “It is well made and the glass is really thick. The flowers have a very natural look and feel to them. The device that comes with it to keep the ants out is very helpful. I live on a golf course and we get lots of them.” Now, you know what to get for your hummingbirds. YouTube creator @FieldGuidetoDIY also shared a review on the glass and metal variants of the feeder.