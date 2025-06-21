Costco’s Solar-Powered Bird Feeder With a Smart Camera Lets You Replay Your Favorite Clip Anytime

The high-tech birdcam of this feeder can detect different bird species, all the while recording their surreal clips in your phone.

If you are someone who loves peeping from behind your window curtains or spying on your bird guests with a camera, don’t be ashamed. Birdwatching is an art, much like the sketches and portraits artists doodle in their sketchbooks. Take Costco’s Solar-Smart Bird Feeder, for instance. This feeder from the EVERGREEN brand is crafted from the same material that is chipped away from stumps of Canadian tree trunks to manufacture the husks of pencils. The feeder brings to you a high-tech bird watching experience for just $109.99.

Little explorer observing old bird feeder in forest. Nikon D850. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Imgorthand)

HD WiFi camera with 144-degree view

Beautiful bird perched on Costco's solar-smart bird feeder (Image Source: Costco)

The remarkable feeder comes with a 1080-pixel camera, apart from mounting hardware, optional tree straps, and a handbook with detailed instructions. All the videos are recorded and stored in the cloud. The feature also allows you to save your favorite footage and watch it again and again. Free Birdty app allows you to watch and manage your birdie’s surreal footage and indulge in a cozy bird watching experience, whether you are on a holiday, hilltop, in a traffic jam, or at work.

Contemporary and functional design

Beautiful bird perched on Costco's solar-smart bird feeder (Image Source: Costco)

With a camera at the bottom and a solar panel on the top, the feeder features a stunning design that also includes a USB port. You can use this port to charge the camera. Dual seed compartments, each with a capacity of 3.5 lbs, are attached to the feeder. The hut-shaped roof flaunts an edge of lace that is entirely crafted from Canadian FSC-certified red cedar, according to the product page. A built-in alarm enables the birder to detect and auto alert the birds whenever a predator is around. Squirrels, for instance.

AI bird identification and free lifetime cloud storage

Upon monthly subscription to the app, you can access the AI bird identification app that will allow you to identify and distinguish one bird from another. If you are someone who can’t tell the difference between a blue jay and a cigar-shaped boobie, if you can’t name a songbird from a lovebird, this feature is fringe benefit. A free lifetime cloud storage is also into the bargain. With this feature, you can save a 20-second video for up to three days. You can download them to your phone and make the videos yours for a lifetime.

Beautiful bird perched on Costco's solar-smart bird feeder (Image Source: Costco)

An optional Birdty app subscription of $6.99 per month includes 30 days of storage for up to 60 seconds of video. Real-time notifications are dispatched to your phone each time a bird visits your feeder and perches on it to dine and wine. All the data recorded from your feeder is held by a local data storage, which means you don’t need to worry. Other birders or notorious copycats won’t be able to steal your data and post it online.

What are birders saying about this feeder?

“I am obsessed with this bird feeder! The camera has really great resolution. Would recommend this,” wrote Kvb66216 in a review. Leah K said, “Super psyched about this! I ordered it for my parents for Christmas. The only bummer is that it arrived in the manufacturer's box instead of a Costco box, so the Christmas surprise was spoiled. They are still excited, nevertheless.” Aubie exclaimed, “Love it! HD quality images. Bird identification is a plus! I added a cage to keep the squirrels from eating us out of house and home!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco Guide | Angela Ackerman | Costco Finds (@costcoguide)

Another birder named Kate was satisfied with the product. In her review, she said, “This bird feeder is everything we hoped it to be! The quality is superb, and it holds the perfect amount of seed! Best of all, we have seen so many different types of birds land and feed on the feeder! We are happy customers!!” Sheltie Shuttle brought attention to the alarm feature, saying that the “little animal alarm” is marvelous. One birder said. “The camera is great.”

You can buy Costco’s Solar-smart Bird Feeder here.