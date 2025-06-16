Amazon Is Selling a Smart Bird Feeder With Camera That Identifies Over 5,000 Bird Species Instantly

The ultra-sensitive motion detectors of the bird-cam attached into this feeder can capture your bird guests in a real-time live stream.

Watching birds through your bird cam is like having a private nature channel. Surreal montages of these colorful, feathery critters will grab your fancy. However, each time you capture a birdie guest’s flight, you might not know the difference between a bunting, a bobolink, and a black rosy finch unless you’re an ornithologist or an avid birder. Lately, many birders are flocking to Amazon to buy VIMKIM’s Smart Bird Feeder, whose AI Recognition technology can detect more than 5,000 bird species when they visit your feeder.

Bird feeder attached to a tree. Solar panels on the roof powers a camera for live viewing and recording using Wi-Fi. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Wilshire Images)

High-tech camera & advanced AI recognition system

Male painted bunting, Passerina ciris, on a bird camera feeder in a garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Legumatic Photo)

The outdoor solar-powered feeder comes with an “Ultra 2K HD Live Stream Video Camera” with a 115-degree wide-angle lens that can capture the tiniest of details of your wild bird visitors, from vibrant feathers to majestic plumages and notorious dining habits. While the target species for this feeder is lovebirds, you will be able to add other names to your window list as they arrive. With motion-detecting sensors, the camera instantly captures the birds and stores them in memory.

Woman mounts VIMKIM Bird Feeder on a tree (Image Source: Amazon)

Whether you like it or not, your camera will also capture smatterings of seed hulls, shucks and cracked shells, not to forget the smelly soupcons of poopy droppings that birds leave dozens of times in a day. If you wipe the repugnant image of these droppings, what you’re left with is mostly pleasant and cute as buttons.

A design that is both beautiful and functional

Beautiful young woman adds food to a bird feeder in a spring or autumn park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yullia Bilousova)

This particular feeder comes with a birdhouse design in sea green color, featuring a brick pattern on its roof. Crafted in IP66 waterproof plastic housing, the feeder hopper features a railing where birds can gather, perch, and rest during their meal. The seed chamber is large enough to accommodate meal for an entire family. There’s also a glass container with a red flower design, supposed to be filled with delicious nectar for hummingbirds.

Live streams of your birds’ tantrums and dining strategies

Stage of fly while feeding of chickadee at sunny winter day (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Rinat Mouratov)

The state-of-the-art camera technology of this feeder allows you to witness and behold hummingbirds as they lick nectar from the glass bowl with their tongue. With consistent observation of these live streams, you’ll learn stunning facts about your bird visitors. Budgies, for instance, poop 40 to 50 times a day. Cardinal couples engage in mating rituals while they feed on seeds and nuts.

Built-in protection for your bird guests

A fuzzy red bird dining on the food scattered in VIMKIM BIrd Feeder's tray (Image Source: Amazon)

VIMKIM’s feeder comes with an alarm that you can toggle on to scare away unwanted visitors like squirrels, cats, or dogs. The built-in security system in the feeder ensures that your bird guests remain safe from predators like hawks and owls. Other aggressive and parasitic birds like brown-headed cowbirds or vampire finches will not come close to your feeder either unless you provide them with the blood of blue-footed boobies, which means your birds are particularly safe in this feeder.

Perfect garden ornament and gift for bird lovers

According to the product description, this bird feeder is easy to install, and it comes with all the essential app control tools. Once gorgeous birds have been captured by your bird-cam, you can share their photos and videos with your loved ones using its app or an SD card, which comes with 128 GB of memory and a one-year warranty.

What birders are saying about VIMKIM's bird feeder

Birder shared a snapshot of VIMKIM bird feeder after installing it in thier garden (Image Source: Amazon | Tone P)

“One morning, I was thrilled to see a rare bird species visiting the feeder. The AI recognition system identified it instantly, and I was able to share the live stream with my family. It was an exciting moment for all of us,” a birdwatcher named Victor F shared in a review. Tone P. said, “My wife and I love watching the birds in our backyard and decided we wanted a feeder with a camera. It needed to be solar-powered, have a good capacity for seed, and have a nice camera. This one ticked all the boxes.” ConcernedCitizen exclaimed, “Wish I had brought it sooner!”

Image Source: Amazon | AMZN Reviewer

Image Source: Amazon | Stephen

