Amazon is Selling a Smart Bird Feeder That Livestreams Bird Visitors to Your Phone — Even at Night

With the smart AI-powered camera of this feeder, birders can watch their bird guests indulge in playful gestures, anytime, anywhere.

There’s a lot to learn from a hummingbird. It teaches us to stand still as it soars into surreal plumages, flying backwards and upside-down, carving a figure of eight in the air, all the while feeding itself and remaining steady and still in the air, per Welovehummingbirds. If you’re a birdwatcher living in the South, odds are that you may have spotted a jewel-breasted hummingbird sometime or the other in the yard. So, to turn this experience of hummingbird watching even more ethereal, Firstrend CCTV recently rolled out its GO2 Smart Bird Feeder Camera, which is also available on Amazon.

A Hummingbird drinking Water. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

Equipped with a smart camera, the feeder allows you to watch your bird visitors anytime, anywhere. You don’t even need binoculars! According to the product description, the feeder combines motion-activated video streaming, 2K HD video AI-based species identification, real-time phone streaming, clear day and night vision with infrared mode, and solar-assisted power in a weather-resistant, hut-shaped design. All you need to do is fill your feeder with fruits, seeds, nuts, and their favorite foods, and watch these fabulous birds dance in mesmerising plumages, teaching you a variety of lessons all along.

Firstrend's G02 smart bird feeder. (Image Source: firstrendcctv.com)

The best part, probably, is that the camera attached to the feeder works equally well in day and night. When shadowy twilight sets in the sky, the camera automatically switches to infrared night vision. The videos captured by the camera are saved on the cloud for three days. You can also hear your bird guests erupt in some delightful singing sessions. A built-in speaker will help you listen and watch over your guests, as they sing enchanting tunes, one of which, probably, will become an inspiration for your next guitar or piano lesson. Although the feeder is intended specially for the hummingbirds, the smart AI-powered feeder camera can recognize over 10,000 bird species, not just the hummers, through the VicoHome app.

Close-up of a Hummingbird in Flight Outdoors. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrew Patrick Photo)

If you’re interested in the science of birds, this app will reveal to you their names, their habits, their migratory patterns, their habitats, their feeding routines, their favorite foods, and all that you want to know. Yet it only supports a 2.4 Gigahertz Wi-Fi. The company urges its customers to review whether their camera is catching the Wi-Fi connection signal before installing the bird feeder in their garden. Another interesting feature of the feeder is that it comes with an assortment of mounting options. Mount the feeder on the wall, on a tree, on a pole, or any spot that’s convenient both for you and your birdie guests.

Bird perched on a hut-shaped feeder (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Joshua Cotten)

The food tray is easy to fill and doesn’t require much effort for installation. A built-in 5000mAh battery ensures that their livestream continues on your phone or tablet. So, you set up the feeder in your garden, and all these iridescent hummers and vibrant yellow goldfinches perch on its green railing. It’s the balcony where they’ll relish their dinner time while soaking in Vitamin D from the Sun. The balcony is studded with two flower-shaped ornaments, considering how much the hummingbirds seek to be close to the flowers. Once your guests have arrived and enjoyed their meal, the next thing would be their poop. Don’t fret, the feeder comes with detachable parts that you can disassemble and reattach every time you want to get it cleaned.