Walmart Has a Popular ‘Expandable’ Bird Feeder on Sale — Turns Out, The Birds Absolutely Love It

Walmart has become home to a new favorite product that promises to end all of your yard needs and attract birds at a lower cost.

At the moment, the market is saturated with a range of bird feeders, all claiming to be the perfect fit. But the latest great deal on an expandable bird feeder on sale at Walmart proves it is the ideal choice for every bird enthusiast looking for an addition to their backyard. Marked down to 50% of its original price, the retail store has made it impossible for Walmart shoppers to turn their heads away from the product. It’s fair to say the bird feeder offers a range of benefits at an impressively substantial discount, per TheStreet.

Empty bird feeder hanging from tree .(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images)

Walmart bird feeder on sale for only $14

Phancir Expandable bird feeder sold by Walmart. (Image Source: Walmart)

The Phancir Expandable Bird Feeder is a heavy-duty bird feeder meant for outside gardens and has quickly become the best-selling product on Walmart. According to the Walmart product page, the bird feeder is on sale for $13.99. It was originally priced at $26.99. The feeder’s best feature is its expandable design that allows homeowners and bird enthusiasts to refill it with seed quantities best suited for the garden or yard. The feeder is essentially an advanced variant of the regular products available due to its waterproof and squirrel-proof design. The seeds are kept dry and safe, no matter the weather or attacks from squirrels, raccoons, or other seed-stealers.

Walmart app logo displaying on the phone screen (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Marques Thomas)

Meanwhile, the bird feeder can be hung anywhere with its sturdy and durable cord that is weather-resistant and can withstand significant weights. With its heavy-duty design, the feeder can hold the weight of the feeder, bird feed, and multiple feeding birds altogether. Moreover, a bird enthusiast would not have to burn a hole in their pocket to purchase the feeder as it is currently selling at a discounted price. Bird feeders last for years when maintained properly and made of durable materials. Therefore, the Phancir Expandable feeder seems like an ideal option that could potentially end all your yard needs and attract birds to your yard.

Shoppers applaud the bird feeder’s durability

Senior Japanese Woman Checking Bird Feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |adamkaz)

A shopper, ButterCokkie, wrote, "This bird feeder feels sturdy. I love feeding the birds. I live in TN, where we have hot summers and cold winters, which is hard on a bird feeder. I leave mine out all year and usually only clean them once a year - in the spring. This one looks so clean and bright. I won't use it until the spring. I expect it to last several years." However, Roxane wrote a mixed review, “It holds a good amount. The seeds don't fall out easily. That's a good and bad thing. The birds have to work a little for their food, but I'm worried they might have to work too hard because the seeds aren't being eaten as quickly. Again, a good/bad thing.”

Hanging Birdfeeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ali Majdfar)

Lorri found the product to be “just as pictured.” The customer received the product with an early delivery and loved the features. “It's expandable and also has a push-button lid for filling, which is great. No more trying to twist the hex lid back on. Nice bright green color. Holds about 2.3 lbs of bird seed. Would buy this again.” Sounds like the bird feeder is not only a great deal but also a quality product that may last for years.